PAP wins Sembawang GRC with 67.75% of votes over SDP and NSP

People's Action Party (PAP) 67.75% Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) 29.93% National Solidarity Party (NSP) 2.32%

The People's Action Party (PAP) has won Sembawang GRC with 67.75 per cent of votes over the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

PAP received 83,946 votes while SDP received 37,082 votes. NSP received 2,872 votes, losing their deposit.

The PAP's team for the five-member Sembawang GRC is led by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung alongside new faces Ng Shi Xuan and Gabriel Lam with incumbent MPs Vikram Nair and Mariam Jaafar.

The SDP's team is led by party vice-chair Bryan Lim, Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez, Damanhuri Abas, and Alfred Tan.

The NSP’s Sembawang GRC candidates are Raiyian Chia, Verina Ong, Yadzeth Hairis, Spencer Ng and Lee Wei.

Representatives from both SDP and NSP met last month, with SDP requesting that NSP contest in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC to avoid a multi-cornered fight in Sembawang GRC.

NSP rejected that proposal and both parties failed to reach an agreement to avoid a three-cornered fight in this GRC.

NSP secretary-general Spencer Ng likened the proposal to the "exchanging of wives", and said then: "I couldn't accept this kind of proposal where it goes against our party's integrity and the value of the work that we have done in Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC."

During a PAP's rally in Sembawang on Monday (April 28), Ong highlighted a list of completed projects in Sembawang over the years, including the Bukit Canberra community hub, the Yusof Ishak Mosque and the Woodlands Health hospital.

He then said that Sembawang would not be what it is today without the contributions of past and present PAP MPs, and refuted claims by SDP that it does not matter who the MP on the ground is, as long as the PAP forms the Government.

"Whoever is the MP, never mind. Choose (the SDP), and all these things that I just mentioned will still happen," he said then. "Really, I don't think they can come here for one month and make such sweeping statements."

In GE2020, a PAP team led by Ong defeated a NSP team in Sembawang GRC, securing 67.29 per cent of the vote.

This constituency has 133,919 electors.

