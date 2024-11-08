JJ Neo, local singer and daughter of former TV host Lucy Chow, to marry

JJ Neo, daughter of former Channel 8 host Lucy Chow, revealed her non-celebrity boyfriend Mitch in September.

In an Instagram post uploaded today (Nov 8), the local singer, whose full name is Jia Jing, announced that they got engaged in New York in June 2022 and will be tying the knot next month.

"Till death do us part… It's been a gorgeous couple of years soaking in our engagement bubble. Now it's time for the real thing!" she wrote.

The announcement was accompanied by a set of photos taken in New York, and JJ, who turns 29 on Nov 23, described them as having a "NYC elopement" feel.

She showed off what appears to be her wedding ring in the last snap.

Other local celebrities like Elvin Ng, Dennis Chew, Desmond Tan, Priscelia Chan, Ayden Sng, He Ying Ying, Zhang Zetong and Jernelle Oh showed their love in the comments section.

Model-actress Chen Yixin remarked: "Finally!"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DCGKC1OyS9F/?igsh=MXF2anIxaTE4cW9ubA==[/embed]

[[nid:709189]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.