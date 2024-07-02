'I'd rather starve to death': Elvin Ng has never cooked before, even during NS

Local actor Elvin Ng revealed he had never whipped up a meal before in the latest episode of Dishing with Chris Lee 2, which aired yesterday (July 1).

The 43-year-old, who was a guest with actors Carrie Wong, 30, and 40-year-old Zhang Zhenxuan, formerly known as Zhang Zhenhuan, in the episode, was tasked by host Christopher Lee to peel prawns.

"I want to find out whether you actually cook at home. I want to know who has taken care of you since you were young and who helped you with these tasks," the 52-year-old actor told Elvin, handing him a plate of raw prawns which the former would be using to cook seafood pasta.

Although Elvin looked slightly reluctant, he accepted the challenge, adding: "Wow, this is my first time [doing this]."

Christopher asked him how many times he had tried preparing a meal.

"I've never cooked once," Elvin laughed.

"You have a good life indeed," Zhenxuan commented.

Elvin shared that he didn't even cook during his national service.

"I was too lazy to cook instant noodles, I'd rather starve to death. I'd ask someone, 'Are you cooking? Can you cook one packet for me?'" he added.

Both Christopher and Carrie were surprised by Elvin's revelation, and the former jokingly asked if Elvin wanted to "starve to death" on the show that day, to which he quickly replied he didn't want to.

Later, Christopher also asked his guests what phases of their lives they think they are at now.

Elvin said: "I'm very focused on getting rid of excess baggage. I used to be more stubborn in the past. When I was younger, I thought a lot. I don't overthink so much at my current age, I just let nature take its course."

Christopher believed that Elvin cared about his achievements and performances very much which led to him paying a lot of attention to how others perceived him.

He also asked Elvin what he would choose to remove when he is going through a transformation in his acting career.

"Honestly speaking, I want to let go of how people see me and their criticisms of me. After giving it some thought, I want to let go of myself completely and how I see myself," Elvin shared.

Dishing with Chris Lee 2 is now available on demand for free on mewatch and will be shown every Monday at 8pm on Channel 8.

