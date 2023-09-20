'Is Hollywood ready for me?' Andy Lau wants to expand his career like Tony Leung

While Andy Lau is a superstar in the Chinese movie industry, it's not the case in Hollywood but that could be changing.

At the closing ceremony of the 48th Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday (Sept 16), Andy received the Special Tribute Award in recognition of his exceptional work for the film industry.

After the 61-year-old had received his award, he said at the premiere of his new film The Movie Emperor: "I got the Special Tribute Award this time, and I will return to get Best Actor next time!"

He also expressed humbly: "I can't say I had any contribution, but I have never left the film industry and have walked with it till today, and I will continue into the future."

When asked at the festival talks if he wished to enter Hollywood like Tony Leung has, Andy said: "I am prepared to enter Hollywood. I just want to ask, 'Is Hollywood ready for me?'"

He also expressed at the talks that he wants to act as a villain, not unlike Al Pacino's character Tony Montana in Scarface (1983), and said: "When I was young, many kids would watch my movies and I didn't want to be too evil (on screen), as some parents might feel that what was acceptable for me on screen was acceptable for their children.

"I was under more pressure back then. But I have matured and my fans are all grown up now."

[[nid:647062]]

Recounting some of his past filming experiences, like in Boat People (1982), Andy quipped: "It was a special situation and there was no time to prepare. I got a call one day to act in this film and I had not left Hong Kong before that.

"As they were filming in Hainan, I had to take a flight there. I was told that if the director (Ann Hui) felt that I was not suitable, I would have to return to Hong Kong."

The Movie Emperor also reminded him of Days of Being Wild (1990) which he starred in with Tony and the late Leslie Cheung.

He summarised fondly: "I am fortunate to have gone through so many years with films."

ALSO READ: 'Forever in love': Fans gush over Tony Leung and Carina Lau's kiss at Venice Film Festival

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com