Hong Ling says she revealed relationship with tattoo artist sister because 'people ask if we're not on good terms'

In late May, netizens got a delightful surprise when local actress Hong Ling appeared in an Instagram Reel alongside a nearly identical face - albeit tattooed.

"Thirtieth [year] of supporting me. Love you as always, Hong Ling," read the caption with the hashtag #sisterlove, with the video showing the duo attending a children's performance while wearing matching outfits.

The face belongs to her younger sister Casiline Ang, an award-winning tattoo artist, who was never mentioned publicly by 31-year-old Hong Ling until then. So why now?

"We never actually hid the fact that we're sisters, but I wanted to protect my family as I was the only media personality," said Hong Ling, whose English name is Somaline Ang, in a recent interview with AsiaOne.

"Actually, I don't really post about my mum, dad or niece either if anyone realises. But because my sister gets more attention online and we don't post about each other, people ask if we're not on good terms.

"I also have a younger brother whom I don't post about at all, so I don't understand why people would make these kinds of assumptions and remarks."

She admitted that the speculation negatively affected 30-year-old Casiline, whose Chinese name is Hong Ying, who didn't want to pull her down.

Hong Ling consoled her and said that it's just the way people are and to ignore others' opinions. "We don't have to do anything to show them that we're sisters," Hong Ling recalled saying.

Consequently, posting the Reel came as a "conscious decision" since they already create content on their respective Instagram accounts.

'Definitely sisters'

While some thought the sisters are distant, it couldn't be further from the truth.

Hong Ling previously revealed her niece stays in the guest room in her home during sleepovers, and the girl is one of Casiline's two children.

Other recent videos the sisters posted together also see them eating together, or Casiline casually slinging her arm around Hong Ling's neck.

"Followed both of you for so long and only recently knew that both of you are sisters. You both look alike with sharp features and with or without tattoos, both of you are chio (pretty)," remarked a fan.

Another wrote: "Definitely sisters. They have the same taste and how they get along is great."

Speaking to local fashion and beauty publication Nuyou recently, neither Hong Ling nor Casiline thought the reveal would garner so much attention.

Hong Ling explained: "I never expected it to cause such a huge reaction. In my opinion, everyone seems to be aware that she's my younger sister and people often mention her in my daily life, so I always thought this was never a secret."

While Hong Ling rarely reads netizens' comments and doesn't pay much heed to them, she noted that Casiline is more sensitive to criticism. Thus she advised the latter that if she wants to continue being a public figure, she must learn to filter out the feedback.

Hong Ling also recalled being the more mature and obedient sibling growing up, with Casiline the bolder and more adventurous one.

Casiline, on the other hand, described Hong Ling as an "angel" who has always silently protected and guided her throughout her life.

"I love my sister very much and have always been proud of her. But I hope to forge my own path through hard work and see how far I can go. If my achievements today are only because of her, I won't feel much sense of accomplishment. I initially filmed the videos with her because I thought it would be fun, but they have become precious memories," said Casiline to Nuyou.

Casiline established Divine Tattoo Studio in 2015 after embarking on the craft at 15 years old. She has amassed a following of over a million followers across Instagram and TikTok. In 2025, she published her own book titled Casiline: Silhouettes of Her Needle.

Hong Ling began her career in showbiz in 2014 after emerging as one of the semi-finalists in 2013's Hey Gorgeous talent search programme. She is currently starring in Mediacorp crime drama No Other Way alongside her actor husband Nick Teo, whom she married in December 2023.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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