'How could a mistress talk about family and children?' Macau tycoon's Malaysian lover Mandy Lieu slammed at new columnist stint

"Welcome to my new regular column for #sublimemagazine where I hope to discuss sustainable food, lifestyle and family."

Just an innocuous introduction by a writer about her new job posted on the magazine's Instagram page. It could have gotten perhaps five comments, judging by the other posts on the page.

But it received over 60 instead, because this is not any other writer. It's Mandy Lieu, the Malaysian model-actress who dominated headlines in Hong Kong for years because of her relationship with Macau tycoon Alvin Chau.

Chau, 46, is married to Heidi Chan and they have two children together. Despite his marital status, Chau and Lieu, 35, became lovers and have three children together.

Last November, it was reported that they had broken up after Lieu realised their five-year relationship was going nowhere. Chau was also said to have given her HK$300 million (S$52 million) as a break-up fee.

However, photos of the pair behaving intimately in Thailand surfaced in July, sparking talk that they had reunited.

After Lieu's Sept 24 post on the magazine's Instagram page, some indignant netizens directed strongly worded criticism at her.

"How could a mistress talk about family and children? Mandy, talk about something you know, such as how to flirt with a man and try to break up his family. Do not pretend to be a decent person to talk about nature, environment, kids and family. Shame on you," one said.

Another especially angry comment read: "No one should be supporting a mistress, especially someone who destroys other's family and pretend to be a classy mum and wife who talks about life and family. She needs to understand that she has no family. The man belongs to his wife. She has no title, and her kids shouldn't be having last names at all."

A netizen also said: "She has no talents or virtues, and she's vicious. She was the mistress of a Macau tycoon for six years. In that period, she kept provoking his wife and her family and scolding netizens. How can this type of person still have the face to come out? It's an absolute disgrace to women around the world."

There are also other netizens who are happy that Lieu is talking about an important topic like sustainability in food, and wish her luck.

"Looking forward to reading more articles from you. Enjoy your new journey! You are doing a great job and I admire your courage to step out of your comfort zone. Keep it up and 'add oil'. All the best to your new start and dgaf to whatever people have to say/judge about your personal life and choice. Be yourself."

Another added: "It's good to hear and read some positive news, knowing someone is doing fine, staying strong and moving on with their life. It's not fair for me to judge or comment on other people's private life as I don't know what is happening behind closed doors. It is their private family affair."

Despite the little online storm, Lieu posted a second post earlier this week.

