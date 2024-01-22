How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor gets married

Josh Radnor has gotten married.

The How I Met Your Mother actor can't believe his "great good fortune" after tying the knot with psychologist Jordana Jacobs during a "snowy bliss-filled weekend" at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York, earlier this month.

Sharing a series of photos from their big day, the 49-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend.

"So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to @thesistersofcedarlakes to be with us. To @forgedinthenorth for the extraordinary pictures. To @samspector for the extraordinary suits.

"But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

The couple met at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022, where they both felt strongly they had found the right person for them straight away.

In a new profile for the New York Times newspaper, the pair explained they joined around 30 others in ingesting a psychedelic mixture before lying down at opposite ends of a large room with masks over their eyes, and they each received a message from their subconscious.

Josh heard a voice tell him: "That's her. That's your woman."

At the same time, Jordana asked her heart what it "had to tell" her. She said it replied: "You know that man over there across the room, Josh? You're drawn to him."

The pair had met the day before at the start of the three-day retreat, which the actor had attended while processing a painful break-up, while the psychologist — who was also healing from a broken relationship — felt it would be "very powerful in understanding" who she is.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2SzHiduyzq/?img_index=4[/embed]

During their first meeting, they chatted for over half an hour about love and death and the connection between them.

Josh said: "We just fell into a really easy, fun kind of getting-to-know-you session.

But while Jordana feared her approach was too "academic and intellectual", it only sparked Josh's interest.

He said: "I need more experience with both. I thought it was evidence of real depth. I thought she was formidable."

After the retreat ended, they spent a month texting each other.

Josh said: "We were constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had made. Thoughts, feelings, insights."

The actor then moved to New York City to film Fleishman Is In Trouble and they began properly dating, leading to his permanent relocation to the city.

The profile also included details of their wedding ceremony, with Josh growing emotional during his vows.

He told his bride: "I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me.

"The truth is, I didn't get married until now because I was waiting for you."

