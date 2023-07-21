'I knew about all of them': Jacky Wu says he was happy when sexual assault allegations against Taiwan celebs were revealed

Jacky Wu has been implicated, though indirectly, in the #MeToo movement spreading like wildfire in Taiwan's entertainment scene, but it appears he actually knew more than he let on.

In an interview with well-known Taiwanese host Betty Wu posted on her YouTube channel yesterday (July 20), Jacky, 62, was asked about the #MeToo movement.

He expressed: "I knew about all the cases in the #MeToo movement, those in the entertainment sector.

"I am a real honest person. I was crying at home, and I was so happy that the culprits were called out. And he (Mickey Huang) still dared to accuse me!"

Mickey said in his now-deleted June 19 videos on how Jacky had multiple women around him, such as Angela (a former assistant romantically linked to him), actress Vicky Chen and Chang Wei-wei (Jacky's wife), to the extent that Mickey doesn't know "what Jacky's view towards romantic relationships is anymore".

Jacky firmly denied being involved in any form of sexual assault or sexual wrongdoing in his life.

He admitted he is cognisant of the fact that some television hosts give preference to those who have given them sexual favours.

"Those who make (the rules) explicit are villains, those who don't are hypocrites," he told Betty.

"But I have never done such a thing in my life, I am a 'cleanliness freak' when it comes to emotional relations. I just have a terrible image, that's all."

'Every time I fall in love, I get married and have kids'

The popular veteran host also spoke earlier today in a live broadcast interview with Taiwanese media.

While many of Taiwan's entertainment veterans have fallen from grace, Jacky seems intent on standing strong.

When asked about Mickey's allegations again, he responded with a tinge of humour: "Handian and Lulu (his co-hosts at the interview), tell the media if I am really an emotionally complex person.

"Every time I fall in love, I get married and have kids (referring to his wife), there needs to be a future.

"Don't worry everybody, I will stand here and be the anchor for the entertainment scene. If I crumble too, then there is no one else to carry the entertainment scene."

When asked if he wanted an apology from Mickey, he shared that "he did not care about the allegations, so there is no issue of apology".

Nonetheless, he expressed that he might take legal action: "Suing is dependent on my lawyer. If I benefit financially, I will donate the gains to charity."

'I feel really upset that people misunderstand me after knowing me for decades'

He urged benevolence and tolerance for the families of those embroiled in the scandals, emphasising that "the wives are having the hardest time".

On the people who cast accusations at him, he said: "I feel most upset that many were my close friends.

"And also I just discovered that over these decades, my image has been so poor in your minds… I feel really upset that people misunderstand me after knowing me for decades."

He also gave relationship advice while taking jabs at Mickey, who had thrown shade at his past girlfriends in his June 19 videos.

"I also had exes who wanted to split up and it's not even my fault. But I have never spoken badly of them. This is what is meant by being a man. Don't talk bad about exes.

"Use your true heart to treat women, then they naturally want to have babies with you."

