'I love you with all my heart': How stars Zoe Tay, Chen Xiuhuan, JJ Lin, and more celebrated Mother's Day

Mother's Day is that special time of the year when we celebrate motherhood and reminisce the warmest and often cutest memories of our mums.

These include our mums rescuing us from danger, bringing us out on fun outings, and of course, always being there for us in our worst and greatest moments.

Like in May of every year, celebrities and celebrity mums took to social media this weekend with heartwarming photos and words to celebrate the occasion.

So, how exactly did they commemorate Mother's Day yesterday (May 9)?

Zoe Tay

From her Instagram post, it looks like Ah Jie Zoe Tay received a super sweet love letter from her youngest son Nathan, 10, and six pairs of clay earrings — likely handmade by her 13-year-old son Ashton — for Mother's Day.

AsiaOne previously reported that Ashton crafts earrings for sale to help raise funds for animal shelters here. Zoe, 53, also has a 16-year-old son Brayden.

Nathan seems like a total charmer from his letter. He pasted a small pink rose on the card, exclaiming: "This is a fake flower, it is like my love for you will never ever die!"

The boy also wrote: "I love you with all my heart and I know you put a lot of effort giving birth to three!"

He also drew a family of five stick figures and 19 trophies — in the shape of the Star Awards ones — and captioned them "Medals for Mom".

Chen Xiuhuan

Veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan, 55, whipped up a nasi lemak cake for her mother and mother-in-law for the occasion, and the family feast also included many other dishes.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "The place that everyone loves the most is their home, and my mother and mother-in-law love us the most. I'm very grateful to receive so much love from you. Thank you for giving me warmth, courage, strength, love, and limitless tolerance."

JJ Lin

Local singer-songwriter JJ Lin gifted his mother a bouquet of pink flowers with a sweet thank-you note attached. And the gift gets even sweeter as the blooms came with two boxes of what looked to be brownies and possibly muffins.

In an Instagram post, the 40-year-old showed us images of his mom smiling with the flowers and another image of the boxes of treats.

He said in the post: "Dear Mummy, hope you like my gift for you! I want you to know that I appreciate all the love and support you’ve provided for me all these years!"

Eswari Gunasagar

Besides bringing a child into this world, another thing that is quintessentially motherly is unconditional love, as Singaporean actress Eswari Gunasagar explained in her Mother's Day post.

She wrote: "Mother. Amma. Mi. Mommy. But it all means one thing: Unconditional love," adding that her mother taught her the definition of love.

She also explained with examples that you have unconditional love when you have motherly care for someone, and are selfless and protective just like a mother. "When you love unconditionally, you love like a mother. When you put your loved one's needs before yours, you care like a mother."

At the end of her post, Eswari, 31, concluded with a message to all mothers: "You make the world special. Because you are so damn special!"

Jackson Wong

Hong Kong-born singer and dancer Jackson Wong decided to take a trip down memory lane with his Mother's Day post.

The 27-year-old, who's also a member of the popular K-pop boyband Got7, posted two images from decades ago, one where he is a toddler in his mother's arms, and another where he is leaning on his mom's lap.

"Happy mommy day. Please stay healthy. Want nothing but happiness for you. I’m proud to be your son. And thank you for bringing me to this world," said the performer, concluding with a heart-tugging "I love you".

Vivian Lai

Another occasion overshadowed Vivian Lai's Mother's Day celebration yesterday — the birthday of their three-year-old Lagotto Romagnolo, Coco.

In her Instagram post, Vivian, 44, said she made the birthday cake herself, and that even though it doesn't look appetising, it was a labour of love.

Annette Lee

Local singer-director Annette Lee took a different approach in her Mother's Day post.

She uploaded a video with the description, "When your Asian mum is super judgemental of your friends". The humorous skit depicts a mother protectively instructing her daughter to stay home after she becomes concerned about the friend the girl is going out with.

The 28-year-old wrote in the post: "Happy Mother's Day, y'all! Go celebrate your mum + choose ur friends wisely for her sake please."

Sheila Sim

While the other celebrities expressed gratitude for their mothers, local model-actress Sheila Sim — who gave birth to a baby girl in September 2020 — expressed her gratitude at raising a child.

She wrote in her Mother's Day post: "Never thought I'll feel this way on my first Mother's Day. I am especially emotional today. Unlike my birthday, today is so much more special."

Sheila, 36, added: "It matters so much to me that I've been so privileged to be chosen to bring up a little human. And of all of them, I was given Layla!"

She said the best gift is being able to witness her journey every day. "From an insecure, fearful newborn to a little champion, confident and adventurous infant she has become. It's such a joy watching her progress."

