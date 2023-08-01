'I loved Coco my whole life,' Coco Lee's estranged husband says to enraged mob outside crematorium

Coco Lee's estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz appeared at the crematorium to send the late singer off despite not being present at her funeral service earlier today (Aug 1).

According to a report by Hong Kong publication HK01, Coco's hearse arrived at Cape Collinson Crematorium in Chai Wan at about 11.10am and her coffin, adorned with purple, pink and blue flowers was pushed into the crematorium hall for rites.

Her sisters, Nancy and Carol, and other relatives and friends followed them into the hall after that.

Shortly after, Rockowitz arrived at the crematorium in a seven-seater car and entered the hall hurriedly.

Rockowitz was reportedly in charge of pressing the incineration button in the hall, based on a report by Hong Kong publication ST Headline, but he let Coco's sisters press it in the end.

Media on the ground also captured Rockowitz outside the crematorium later with a few bodyguards. He was mobbed by Coco's fans and the media while he was waiting for his car, and when asked to "say something to Coco", he replied: "I loved Coco my whole life."

Fans shouted and cursed at him in English, Mandarin and Cantonese, calling him a "liar" and said: "You mistreated our Coco!", "You heartless man!", "Return Coco to us!" and "Killer, go and die!"

Rockowitz did not respond to any of the remarks thrown at him and remained expressionless as he boarded his ride with the media and fans shouting after him while the car drove away.

Coco died at the age of 48 on July 5. She and Rockowitz married in October 2011 after dating for eight years. In recent years, there were rumours that their relationship had deteriorated and Rockowitz had cheated on her, which led to her depression.

[[nid:641314]]

There were reports after Coco's death that she and Rockowitz were due to sign divorce papers this month. Rockowitz's name also did not appear in her obituary which was published in Hong Kong's newspaper on July 21.

At the memorial service yesterday, Nancy broke down at the memorial service. She wailed and shouted repeatedly in Cantonese: "They took my sister away!"

Coco's eldest sister Carol was also heard shouting: "She's saying they caused my sister to die! They caused my sister to die!"

Coco's funeral service was held today from 9.30am and livestreamed on Nancy's YouTube channel. When her casket was pushed out of the memorial hall and transported to the crematorium, family, friends and fans wailed loudly as they bid farewell to her.

ALSO READ: 'Scumbag Bruce, go and die': Coco Lee fans chant at memorial service, demanding estranged husband 'give Coco back'

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com