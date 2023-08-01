'Scumbag Bruce, go and die': Coco Lee fans chant at memorial service, demanding estranged husband 'give Coco back'

The family of Coco Lee held her memorial service in Hong Kong yesterday (July 31), nearly a month since the Chinese-American singer's death on July 5.

Alongside showbiz friends and family members, fans of the 48-year-old were also present to pay their final respects at the funeral hall between 6pm and 10pm.

Hong Kong media reported that fans had been queuing since noon, and among the grief and tears, there was a lot of resentment towards Coco's estranged husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz.

At around 10pm, a group of fans dressed in black gathered, holding stickers with hashtags that read "#UngratefulCruelCheater", "#NoConscience", "#CosmicScumbag" and "#WeNeedCocoBack".

Some fans even pasted the stickers on their clothes and bodies.

A male fan also led a small group in chanting: "Give Coco back! Scumbag Bruce, go and die!"

Coco's sister Nancy announced her death on July 5. It was reported that she had emerged out of the bathroom bleeding profusely on July 2. She failed to regain consciousness after falling into a coma and died in the hospital three days later despite medical intervention.

Coco married Rockowitz in a lavish and star-studded wedding ceremony in October 2011 after dating for eight years.

However she had been living separately from Rockowitz at the time of her death, with rumours that their relationship was rocky due to Rockowitz's alleged infidelity.

Coco was also reportedly scheduled to finalise divorce proceedings with him in July.

Since her death, Rockowitz has been under scrutiny as news reports claimed that he would be contesting Coco's will, which allegedly left her assets estimated around 1 billion yuan (S$186 million) to her mother and two sisters.

"I respect Coco's arrangements for her personal assets. I have never been, and will not be involved in any matters concerning the distribution of her assets," he countered in a statement.

Rockowitz's name was also excluded from Coco's obituary in a local newspaper, and Coco's sister Nancy said that "most of her evening gowns are gone" from Rockowitz's home, confirming reports that the family could not retrieve her performance outfits.

Nevertheless, Rockowitz and his daughters were present at Coco's memorial service, albeit seated separately from Coco's family members.

Coco's funeral service took place earlier today, livestreamed on her sister Nancy's YouTube channel. Family, friends and fans wailed loudly as her casket was pushed out of the memorial hall for the crematorium.

