'I quite like the aftertaste': Ed Sheeran reviews snacks from Thailand's 7-Eleven

From documenting his food adventures on tour to releasing his own hot sauce, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is a foodie.

The 32-year-old just wrapped up two nights in Bangkok for his world tour on Feb 10 and 11, and it seems he managed to squeeze in time to try out some local snacks.

Of course, Ed documented the whole experience and posted a mini vlog on TikTok yesterday (Feb 14).

His one-stop destination? A convenience store.

"Snackin' in Thailand 7-Eleven style," he wrote in his caption.

The video starts with him standing outside the store with a cheeky smile: "I've heard they have crazy snacks in here."

He picks up a few items: chewy jelly, genmai-flavoured green tea, popcorn-flavoured seaweed chips, ketchup-flavoured crackers, 'dinosaur' chips and what appears to be cuttlefish crackers.

After getting all the snacks, Ed heads out, presumably to a green room before his concert to try them out.

'I quite like the aftertaste'

After a short struggle to open his bag of dinosaur chips, Ed takes a sniff and blinks in silence.

"They don't really taste of anything," he remarks as he takes a few bites.

Next is the tomato-flavoured crackers and he is more optimistic this time: "These look a bit more my speed."

Unfortunately for him, they aren't.

He cringes as he takes the first bite and a 'loading' button is comically edited on his forehead.

"They're alright. They definitely taste of tomato."

The popcorn-flavoured seaweed though seems to be a big no in his books - he doesn't say anything, probably because his face and the Windows shutdown sound effect says it all.

He ends the video with the chewy jelly and green tea - that "doesn't look very green" - which are more to his liking.

His favourites?

The jelly, and surprisingly, the 'dinosaur' chips.

"I quite like the aftertaste," he concludes.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@edsheeran/video/7335420110322109728[/embed]

Ed will be making a stop in Singapore, starting off with one night at the National Stadium tomorrow and another at the Capitol Theatre on Feb 17.

Maybe we'll see him go on a foodie adventure in our area soon.

