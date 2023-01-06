'I really want to date': Jackson Wang will post SOS on Instagram if he can't find love by 35

Being a hot superstar doesn’t mean you’d have an easy time finding love.

When Jackson Wang was in Singapore for his concert last month, he did an interview with TVB reporter Adwinner Poon for the Hong Kong programme StarTalk and the video clip was uploaded to YouTube on Monday (Jan 2).

When asked if he would like to date, the 28-year-old answered unhesitatingly in Cantonese: “Yes, I really want to date. It’s not that I didn’t try. There are opportunities but sometimes the environment doesn’t allow me to.

“For example, I might really like your personality and want to know you better, but then I have to fly to Thailand the next day and then to South Korea the following day. The fire would be gone.

“I’ll let nature take its course. By the time I’m 35 or 40, if I cannot find love, I will post on Instagram to ask for help.”

He elaborated that he hopes to settle down by the time he’s 35. If that’s not possible, he would push back by another five or 10 years.

“I want to have more time with my baby,” he explained.

“If I have a kid only at 60 years old, then when they are 20, I would be 80. By then, I won’t be able to have a drink or chat with them. My heart wouldn’t be able to take it if we exercise together. It’s not cool, you know.”

‘I really love Stephy’

During the interview, Jackson also revealed that he likes singer-actress Stephy Tang after watching the Hong Kong film Love Is Not All Around (2007), even stressing: “I really love Stephy.”

He added animatedly: "I spoke about Stephy with a friend and wondered if she has an Instagram account. Then, I realised that she was already following me! I was so excited for a long time. I wondered if it was a fake account. Then I instantly followed her back."

He DMed her saying, “I am your biggest fan”, but to his disappointment, she only replied with a brief “Haha”.

Hearing the laughter from the crew on the film set, Jackson retorted with a smile: “It’s also a reply, what else do you expect?”

Ready for acting

On the career front, he shared that he has been undergoing training in acting and martial arts in the last few years and he’s now looking for a good script.

He said he hasn’t tried acting before because it’s a completely different industry.

“I think it’s not very respectful if I jump into acting when I’m not really good at it,” said Jackson, adding he’s ready for auditions this year.

However, he shared that it is unlikely he would star in romance films: “I have no confidence acting in romantic shows. I can’t convince myself.”

He grew up watching movies like Infernal Affairs (2002) and the likes, and the only romantic show he’s ever watched is Stephy’s Love Is Not All Around.

Not only has Jackson confirmed that he will be back in Singapore this year, we can now keep our eyes peeled for his future film appearances.

