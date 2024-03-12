'I saw a centipede and wanted to eat it': Makiyo shares 'hellish' weight loss diets to losing 25kg

Shedding the pounds postpartum was a struggle for Taiwanese host Makiyo, who gave birth to her son in October 2022 and divorced her estranged husband in July last year.

The 39-year-old recently made headlines after she lost 25kg and she took to Facebook yesterday (March 11) to share her "hellish ways of losing weight".

Readers should exercise discretion when going on a diet.

Makiyo wrote that in her first attempt, she lost 2 kg by fasting for five days but recalled feeling extreme hunger.

"I saw a centipede and wanted to eat it," she wrote in the post.

She then tried another weight-loss method, eating only eggs for a month and going for boxing classes.

"The result was a 10 kg loss, but the sight of eggs and the gym scared me. I felt like I was going to die. When I exercised, my lungs felt like they were exploding," she said, adding that she also experienced dizziness and weakness in her legs.

Next, she tried a keto diet that required her to quit eating rice, noodles, bread, fruits and sugar. She could eat meat and fish.

However, by the third day of the diet, she had a craving for sugar, adding that she lost 4 kg in a month. "This diet felt a little healthier, but there is no way I could avoid eating rice in my life."

The fourth diet plan she attempted involved eating only one meal a day before going to bed.

"You can eat whatever you want and as much as you want. The result was losing 5 kg to 8 kg in a month," she shared.

Nevertheless, the down side was that Makiyo felt tired easily and experienced anxiety, hunger and a poor temperament.

The diet that she thought was the best for her was her fifth one.

She explained that she had to fast for 16 hours and then eat anything she wanted for eight hours, claiming that this allowed her body to go through autophagy, which according to academic medical centre Cleveland Clinic, is a natural cleaning-out process that allows your body to break down and reuse old cell parts so the cells can operate more efficiently.

"If you're really hungry you can only eat nuts. I lost 5 kg as a result but I ended up with an irregular schedule and couldn't keep track of time," she admitted.

Makiyo also reflected on her thoughts after trying out these diets.

"I realised that sugar is the deadliest to a person, especially when consumed on an empty stomach. You become prone to organ failure and becoming diabetic," she claimed.

"My dad was 49 years old when he died and he was so young... He would wake up and drink sweet tea, and didn't eat anything except candy. He was in pain when he died."

Health Hub advises against skipping meals and instead having balanced, healthier meals to achieve and maintain a healthy weight sustainably, including switching to wholegrains, consuming more fruits and vegetables, and avoiding or limiting sugary drinks.

