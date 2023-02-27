'I still cannot ease my pain': Aaron Kwok's wife close friends with murdered Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi

The shocking and tragic murder and dismemberment of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi has shocked many around the region.

One of her close friends, Aaron Kwok's wife Moka Fang, finally broke her silence and expressed her pain through an Instagram post on Sunday night (Feb 26).

The 35-year-old wrote: "I am extremely devastated and still cannot accept that this is reality.

"My heart is in such pain I have no words, only a thousand 'whys'. I still cannot ease my pain! I pray that she rests in peace."

Her post was accompanied by a black-and-white photo of a rose.

Abby was reported missing on Feb 21, at the age of 28. Her body parts were later found in a flat in Lung Mei Tsuen and yesterday, what is believed to be her skull and ribs were discovered. A hole was found at the back of the skull and forensic experts believed it was caused by the fatal blow.

Four suspects have been arrested for investigation, namely Abby's former husband Alex Kwong, 28, his father, 65, his mother, 63, and his older brother, 31. Some reports said an unidentified 47-year-old woman has also been arrested. They are scheduled to appear in court today.

Media reports said Abby continued to support her ex-husband and his family financially even after the divorce, arranging for them to live in a luxury apartment.

Yesterday, Aaron attended the first race of his horse and declined to comment when asked about Abby. Moka was not present at the event.

According to Oriental Daily's sources, Abby was a gentle, generous and understanding person, and had many friends.

The report added that Moka and Abby have known each other for a long time. As they were pregnant at the same time, they often gathered to exchange parenting tips. They would talk about many things and visit each other's homes, and hold gatherings with their common friends including picnics and boat cruises.

The last time Moka appeared on Abby's social media account was at the latter's 28th birthday party in July last year.

In November last year, Abby filmed an unboxing video and Moka immediately left a message saying: "I am the first to support you."

Because of Moka, Abby also got to know Aaron. In 2019, Abby attended his concert in Macau and took a picture with him offstage.

The 57-year-old singer-actor also left a message on Moka's Instagram post, saying: "May Abby rest in peace."

Abby's current husband Chris Tam ,who manages the TamJai Yunnan Mixian eatery chain founded by his father, has said that he will continue to support all their children, including two from Abby's previous marriage.

