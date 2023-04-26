'I think I will starve to death in Singapore': Nat Ho on why he wants to stay longer in South Korea

Chase after your dreams, just do it at the right place.

Singaporean singer-actor Nat Ho moved to South Korea in August 2022 to develop his music career and in a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News on his future plans, he expressed that he hopes to remain there longer.

"It's not that I dislike Singapore, but the Singapore market is too small, so there is very little space for growth," he said. "However, in South Korea, there are artistes making their debut or releasing new music every two weeks… I think I will starve to death [if I remain in Singapore]."

Nat was active in the local music scene from 2006 to 2009, and acted in various Mediacorp productions from 2005 to 2018, including Dream Chasers (2006), La Femme (2008), The Dream Catchers (2009) and Tanglin (2015 - 2018).

In 2013, the 38-year-old moved to Taiwan to pursue his music career, followed by the US in 2020 to study music production, but neither endeavour bore fruit.

'I requested to repeat a grade'

Nat previously told media that he was learning Korean at Yonsei University in Seoul, and was one of only two students in his class who did not have a basic grasp on the language prior to attending lessons.

Seven months into his classes, he admitted that he had to repeat a grade.

"Our exams test us on writing, reading and listening. However, I did not pass the section on writing," he told Zaobao.

"After repeating my exam, I was still promoted to level two. But after two days of level two lessons, I felt that my foundation was still poor, so I requested the school to grant me a repeat of level one."

Repeating the grade seems to have worked out, as Nat revealed that he can finally understand his teacher when he attends his lessons now.

When asked by the Chinese daily if he has set any learning targets, Nat answered that he is in South Korea mainly to learn music production, and prefers not to give himself too much pressure in learning the language.

"On weekends, I am busy with music-related matters. As I am considered a newbie in the Korean music industry, I need more time to accumulate experience and produce more works," he shared.

Lately, Nat worked with South Korean singer Nautilus, and wrote the English lyrics for the latter's new cover of I'm A Fool, the theme song of Korean drama series Princess Hours (2006).

