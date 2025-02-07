'I want to protect everything she loved': DJ Koo to relinquish wife Barbie Hsu's assets to her mum, slams fake news

Barbie Hsu's husband Koo Jun-yup mourned for the Taiwanese actress-host in two Instagram posts written in Mandarin and Korean yesterday (Feb 6) evening.

"I am now in an indescribable state of sorrow and pain… I have no strength to say anything and do not want to say anything," the 55-year-old South Korean DJ wrote.

Barbie died on Feb 2 at the age of 48 from pneumonia caused by complications from the flu while on a family trip to Japan during the Chinese New Year period. She was cremated in Japan and transported back to Taiwan on a private flight on Feb 5.

DJ Koo also shared plans for Barbie's assets distribution.

Barbie is said to have left at least NT$650 million ($26.7 million) worth of assets to DJ Koo and her two children, son Hsi-lin, seven, and daughter Hsi-yueh, nine, according to Taiwanese reports.

He explained: "For the precious assets that Barbie had left, all of them, which she had earned with painstaking effort for the family she loved most in her lifetime, I want to transfer all my rights to her mother."

In the first version of his post in Mandarin, he also wrote about the children's inheritance rights, which he edited and clarified in an Instagram Story later: "Regarding the inheritance that her children deserve, I hope that under the supervision of a lawyer, their rights can be properly protected."

DJ Koo also took the opportunity to slam those who continued to slander her family during this period.

"Some people pretended to be sad and walked around in the rain, while others tried to hurt our family by creating fake news about insurance and expenses," he wrote.

While DJ Koo didn't name anyone, Barbie's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei, 43, was spotted walking home in the rain on Feb 3 after pleading for reporters to "say more good things" about Barbie when he arrived at a Taiwan airport earlier that day.

Barbie and the Chinese businessman, who divorced in 2021 after being married for a decade, had been embroiled in lawsuits in recent years where she sued him and his mother Zhang Lan for insulting and defaming her on social media, and for breaching their children's privacy agreement by exposing their faces on social media.

There have been rumours on social media since Feb 5 claiming that DJ Koo bought many insurance policies for Barbie before her death, with a maximum value of NT$200 million.

A Chinese influencer, rumoured to be Zhang Lan's godson, also uploaded a Douyin video on the same day, claiming that Xiaofei arranged and paid for the private plane out of his own initiative as he "wouldn't allow Barbie's ashes to be towed around like luggage".

His claims were rubbished by Barbie's sister, host Dee Hsu, in a statement yesterday, sharing that it was her family and husband who made the arrangements.

Netizens also noticed that Zhang Lan had used her Douyin account to recommend two videos spreading these fake news.

DJ Koo wrote in his post: "At this time, I can't help but think there are really evil people in this world. Please don't do such things. Please let our Barbie rest in peace, I sincerely plead with you."

He ended his post with: "My time with Barbie cannot be replaced by anything else in the world as it is the most precious and treasured gift. I want to protect everything that Barbie loved, that's the last thing I can do."

