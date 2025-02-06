'Remember her in your heart': Barbie Hsu's ashes back in Taiwan, sister Dee says no funeral planned

The remains of Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu returned to Taiwan yesterday afternoon (Feb 5).

According to Taiwanese reports, her cremation urn, reportedly in her favourite colour pink, was transported on a VistaJet private charter flight which departed from Haneda Airport and arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport at 3pm on the same day.

Her family members, including husband South Korean DJ Koo Jun-yup, seven-year-old son Hsi-lin, nine-year-old daughter Hsi-yueh and sister, host Dee Hsu, were believed to be on the same flight, based on footage released by Liberty Times.

Dee, 46, confirmed her sister's return in a statement through her agency later in the afternoon: "We thank the media for waiting for Barbie's return in such cold weather. She has arrived home safely. We believe she is happy and carefree in heaven now!

"We will not be holding a funeral for her because she had always been a private person. If you miss her, just remember her in your heart! Our family appreciates your love for Barbie."

Barbie died on Feb 2 at the age of 48 from pneumonia caused by complications from the flu while on a family trip to Japan during the Chinese New Year period. She was cremated in Japan.

According to family friends, Dee, who had a close relationship with Barbie, has been in tears every day since her death and was unable to make any decisions about her afterlife matters.

Later, the family decided that Barbie's ashes would be interred at their home permanently, so Dee could speak to her frequently.

Barbie's ex-husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, was also seen driving to her Taipei mansion last evening to pay his respects. He had arrived in Taiwan on Feb 3 pleading for reporters to "say more good things" about her.

Last evening, an influencer with the username Wo Shi Xia Xiao Jian, rumoured to be the godson of Xiaofei's mother Zhang Lan, uploaded a Douyin video where he claimed that Xiaofei had paid for the private flight.

He said: "Wang Xiaofei hired a plane to bring Barbie's ashes back to Taiwan. He made the arrangements for the flight out of his own initiative. Based on his personality, he wouldn't allow Barbie's ashes to be towed around like luggage, and would want her to return in a dignified manner."

Dee rubbished these claims through a statement today: "My sister's afterlife matters, including chartering the flight and other arrangements, were handled by the Hsu family. Everything was handled by the Hsu family and my husband Mike.

"Why is there this lie now that it was Wang Xiaofei who hired the flight? I really don't understand! Heaven is watching what you do, especially my sister who is there now. Will such intolerable lies continue to happen?"

