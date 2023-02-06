'If it was so easy, there'd be Donnie Yens everywhere': Zheng Geping on filming action scenes

Unfortunately, as far as we know there's only one martial arts movie megastar that goes by the name of Donnie Yen.

In a recent interview with Shin Min Daily News, Zheng Geping asserted that action scenes aren't easy to film.

Said the 58-year-old ex-Mediacorp veteran: "A manager came up to me and told me, to shoot an action scene, all an actor needs is just to attend a few classes — I couldn't even be bothered to give a response to that."

In his opinion, there's no room for sloppiness or shortcuts in action sequences, so Geping didn't want to entertain the thought that fight scenes could be easy to film.

"If it was so easy, there'd be 'Donnie Yens' everywhere," Geping added.

The actor-executive producer also pointed out talents that he believes can create good fight sequences in shows with additional training. Apart from himself, he mentioned actors such as Vincent Ng, Chen Tianwen, Zong Zijie, Maxi Lim, Joshua Tan, Tyler Ten, as well as his actor-singer son Calvert Tay.

As for actresses, apart from Sora Ma, Geping also feels that his daughter Tay Ying — who has a foundation in taekwondo — is also capable.

In the interview, Geping spoke about his recent decision to leave Mediacorp and lightheartedly explained that he was attempting a breakthrough in his showbiz career.

Although he's uncertain if he will gain any success from his venture, Geping also opined that he was creating a path for future generations to follow.

'Tis but a flesh wound

Geping is no stranger to putting his body on the line to produce excellent results.

In an interview with Shin Min last year, he revealed that he "dislikes fake fights the most".

This translated into the film he was acting and producing back then: Deleted, also featuring Vincent.

"Actors must — without the help of props — be in real fights and must really fall for there to be real reactions," Geping had said.

He also added: "Because we throw real punches and kicks, injuries were inevitable. When I was filming an action scene, I was hit until my whole arm and chest were covered in bruises — it was so swollen that I got a shock myself!"

Geping said he's in talks for a sequel to Deleted. The film, about a father's attempt to find his kidnapped daughter, was released in local cinemas in November last year and is now available on Netflix.

