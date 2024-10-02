'I'm his cheerleader': Fann Wong wants to build son's stress resilience during exams

With the primary school exams fast approaching, Fann Wong shared that her son Zed, 10, is managing his academics and emotions well.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview recently, the 53-year-old said: "Both of us are not stressed, because we have the ability to handle it and he is only in Primary 4 now. I hope that we can continue to maintain this stress-free process when facing the exams."

Her actor husband Christopher Lee recently told reporters that Fann won't be attending the Golden Bell Awards with him in Taiwan on Oct 18 and 19 as she needs to be with Zed for his exams.

Fann, who was at the grand opening of Nailz Haus' Mandarin Gallery salon, elaborated to us that instead of monitoring the boy on his revision, she gives her support by being present.

"I don't really help much. My presence is already a form of help and moral support for him to let him know that if he is stressed or facing any difficulties in his homework, I will be around to help him, but not to observe him. I'm his cheerleader," she laughed.

But that is not to say that he doesn't put in effort into his studies, as Zed does his revision regularly.

As for managing his emotions when he is facing difficulties, Fann said she would counsel him and play with him, but it's also for him to learn to manage them.

"There's nothing much we can do, because we have to train his stress resilience. I think this is also very important. Children need to feel a little bit of stress so that they know it's part of life. But of course, they shouldn't be overly stressed. They should learn how to face and manage it gradually," she explained.

And in this matter, Christopher and Fann's views are similar.

In an interview with AsiaOne in January, Christopher candidly told us that they don't give Zed too much stress in his education, but he is required to complete his homework diligently and go for the required tuition classes.

"I wouldn't set targets for Zed to achieve certain results. I let him know that he has to learn and the process should be a happy one. For example, for spelling, I wouldn't tell him that he has to score 100 marks. If he does well, we are happy and cheer for him. If he can do better, we would cheer him on too," the 53-year-old shared then.

When we asked if she has started to think about Zed's Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE), Fann replied that there are still two more years until the milestone but she has started to feel the tension from some parents.

"I hope that in two years, I will be more chill when Zed is undergoing the exams," she added.

