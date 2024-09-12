Gossip mill: Christopher and Frederick Lee nominated for same award, Seventeen's Jeonghan enlisting soon, Mickey Huang not prosecuted for sexual assault

Christopher and Frederick Lee nominated for same award

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ZZQ9JJYOb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

It's a battle between brothers as both Christopher and Frederick Lee are nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film at the 2024 Golden Bell Awards.

Christopher got the nod for his role as indigenous Amis public defender Tong Bao-ju in the legal drama Port of Lies (2023).

It's his sixth nomination, with the 53-year-old having won thrice before for Best Leading Actor in 2014 for A Good Wife (2013), Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film in 2021 for Workers (2020) and Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in 2022 for Danger Zone (2021).

Port of Lies also received the most nominations this year at 16, including Best Directing (Freddy Tang), Best Leading Actress (Regina Lei), Best Supporting Actor (Yang Lie) and Best Supporting Actress (Joy Pan).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_x9q-nS-c4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Taiwan-based Frederick is nominated for TV movie Night Blindness (2023) for his titular role as a conservator with nyctalopia named Hei. Instead of driving 13-year-old orphan Chuan (Yeh Hung-Yi) away from a temple he seeks refuge in, the pair become unlikely friends.

The 48-year-old was also nominated last year for Best Leading Actor in a Television Series for Taiwan Crime Stories - A Matter Of Life And Death (2022).

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C06TctxpxHY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

He told Taiwanese media that it was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to be nominated alongside his brother, and that he was very excited.

Christopher also told Lianhe Zaobao: "Being shortlisted with Frederick is a very special experience, and I am so happy."

Christopher and Frederick's fellow nominees are Mike He (Imperfect Us), Hsia Ching-ting (Shape Of Love) and Yao Chang (Hotel Saltwater).

[embed]Separate rooms or no show: Brothers Christopher and Frederick Lee reveal reason for ultimatum for new travelogue[/embed]

Seventeen's Jeonghan enlisting soon

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_wtjv_yDNH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Seventeen's Jeonghan is the latest K-pop idol to announce his compulsory military enlistment date.

Earlier today (Sept 12), the group's agency Pledis Entertainment made a statement through Weverse: "We wish to share the news of Jeonghan's upcoming enlistment in the military, scheduled for Sept 26, 2024.

"As announced before, he will not be able to take part in the promotional activities for Seventeen's 12th mini album and the world tour. However, he will appear in various pre-recorded content."

They added that there would be no official event on the 28-year-old's enlistment day and asked fans not to visit his enlistment site, but send their "heartfelt messages of support for Jeonghan through Weverse" instead.

[NOTICE] 세븐틴 정한 병역 의무 이행 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN)https://t.co/7F9FbKS67m — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) September 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Seventeen also won Best Group at the 2024 MTV VMAs.

We’re so honored to win the Best Group award at the 2024 #VMAs. Thank you CARATs for all your great love and support.🫶💎 https://t.co/Cb8kc9KT9H — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) September 12, 2024

Mickey Huang not prosecuted for sexual assault

Back in June 2023, Taiwanese host Mickey Huang was accused of sexual harassment by a vlogger named Zofia, alleging he forcibly kissed her when she ws 17 and coerced her to take nude photos.

Another alleged victim, only going by Miss K, also came forward through Zofia to accuse Mickey, 52, of sexually assaulting her under the pretence of taking swimsuit photos back in 2006.

The Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors' Office announced yesterday that it will not be prosecuting Mickey Huang for the second accusation on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

To this, Zofia posted an Instagram Story, writing in French: "La justice sera rendue" (justice will be served).

Underneath it, she added in Mandarin: "Sooner or later, there will be retribution."

Zofia's case was also dropped earlier as she did not file a lawsuit, but prosecutors found during their investigations that Mickey had purchased hundreds of pornographic films, with over 40 of them involving minors.

They reported the youngest in the videos to be only 11.

