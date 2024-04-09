'They're kids with rights to grow up well': Matilda Tao, Barbie Hsu and others call for stricter laws after Mickey Huang found to possess child porn

Multiple female Taiwanese celebrities are calling for stricter laws for children's rights days after former host Mickey Huang was revealed to have purchased pornography films — including seven featuring underaged girls — even after he was accused of sexual abuse in June last year.

In posts on social media yesterday (April 8), the artistes, including Matilda Tao, Barbie Hsu, Dee Hsu, Yako Chan, Patty Hou and Pauline Lan, posted a similar statement written by Taiwanese journalist and former politician Sisy Chen, 66.

The post reads: "They have just learned to view the world and their hearts are pure. It's only when they have stepped on thorns do they realise that the world is not a flower.

"There are constant reports of sexual assault and exploitation of children, teenagers, girls and other minors in Taiwan. Society regards it as news, criticises it for a while and then forgets about it.

"But the child will not and cannot forget. He or she may never trust anyone again and may be unable to bear the shadow for a lifetime, becoming someone with personality disorders or even displaying anti-social tendencies.

"Their lives are ruined from that moment on, it's a murder of the soul. It's not social news, and they're kids with rights to grow up well. We are all parents of children and the occurrence of these events is a worry in the dark night for us."

The statement petitioned for laws to be amended to increase penalties towards the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, create a database of those who had committed such crimes for tracking, provide psychological, spiritual counselling and other courses for convicted offenders, and impose heavy penalites on those who disseminate videos of sexual abuse of children on traditional and social media.

Their posts were 'liked' by some local celebrities, including Christopher Lee, Kate Pang, Yvonne Lim, Kelly Poon, Jernelle Oh and Lin Youyi.

While many netizens voiced their support, some of them suggested that the post should have been directed specifically at Mickey, as his name was not written in it.

One of them wrote: "Where are the words, 'condemning Micky Huang'?"

Mickey: 'I would never do it again'

In June last year, internet celebrity Zofia wrote in a Facebook post that a well-liked veteran artiste, later revealed to be Mickey, forced a kiss on her more than 10 years ago when she was 17 and took nude photos of her.

The 52-year-old admitted to the accusations implicitly in three videos, at the same time accusing 18 other Taiwan celebrities, including Barbie and Dee, of their scandalous wrongdoings. He uploaded those videos on Facebook, later deleting them, and inflicted knife injuries on himself the same day, for which he was hospitalised.

Earlier this month, the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office closed the sexual assault allegation case against Mickey because Zofia did not file a lawsuit and no evidence was found to prove that he had done anything illegal.

However, investigations revealed that he was a senior member of a secret online photographer forum named Creative Private Room and had in possession hundreds of pornography films bought between Aug 8, 2017 and July 8, 2023.

Seven were found to feature underaged girls.

He was required to pay NT$1.2million (S$50,000) to the public treasury and write a 1,200-word of repentance for possession of pornography. He also made a Facebook post on April 4, writing that he "would never do it again".

Mickey's actress wife Summer Meng apologised to the public through a Facebook post on April 5, writing that she respected the judgement given by the courts.

The 32-year-old ended her post with: "As his wife and our daughter's mother, this marriage is my choice, so I must bear the responsibilities. I will take responsibility for all of my own choices. I will do my best to stay devoted and by his side. I'm very sorry for the inconvenience caused."

She faced backlash from netizens, claiming she was trying to whitewash Mickey's actions, while there were others who encouraged her to divorce Mickey for their daughter's sake.

Another sexual assault allegation

In another revelation on April 7, Zofia revealed that she had been contacted by a person known as K, who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Mickey in 2006, when she was 17 years old and trying to enter showbiz.

K alleged that Mickey invited her to his house for a photoshoot, wanting her to change into a bikini and forcing himself on her after that. Zofia wrote that K will be suing Mickey.

With the new allegations against Mickey, Summer deleted her Facebook account on the evening of April 7.

Mickey's alma mater Shih Hsin University also deleted him from their notable alumni list on April 8.

Mickey's mentor and longtime friend, veteran host Chang Hsiao-yan, 75, who also manages him under her company Grand Pan Communication, has been called out by netizens to dismiss him and also respond to the allegations by K.

Lawyer Li Yizhen (transliteration), who had appeared in Taiwanese variety shows such as Queen, wrote in a Facebook post on April 7: "I am so angry and heartbroken after reading the latest allegations from the victim. I really feel, Hsiao-yan, shouldn't it be time for you to come out and say something about this?"

