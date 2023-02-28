'I'm less calculative now': Jayley Woo talks about changes since becoming a mother

A new kid brings new joy, and sometimes good luck.

Local actress Jayley Woo received four new endorsements right after giving birth on Jan 20, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Two of them are closely related to her role as a new mother.

Since returning home on Feb 18 from a confinement centre, Jayley is supported by her confinement nanny in taking care of her baby, Jan Tan. She is currently comfortable with changing diapers, showering the baby and feeding her.

"When I shower Jan, she's so small and the feeling is magical," Jayley confessed.

Change in priorities

The birth of her daughter might have changed Jayley's priorities in life. For one, time with Jan is more important now, Jayley shared.

"I'm less calculative now, and hope to spend more time with Jan and my family. Kids grow up really fast, and I don't want to miss out on any precious moment with her," Jayley said determinedly.

Even though she will continue modelling for print, advertisements and endorsements, she may not take on as many television roles as before.

She added: "It depends on the script — I'll skip the minor roles as I cherish time with my daughter."

When asked about Jan's appearance, she shared: "She has her father's eyes, nose and ears, but the bottom half of her face looks like me. She has a small mouth, and her legs are longer compared to the rest of her body. She has a round face and weighs about 4kg."

Following the trend, little Jan even has her own social media account, managed by her father.

"Since giving birth, we had to increase the size of our Cloud capacity, as Jan has too many photos!" Jayley said.

Slimmed down relatively quickly

Before giving birth, Jayley weighed 63kg. On Saturday (Feb 25), Jayley told Shin Min that she had lost 8kg in two months since Jan's birth.

"Some friends said, they couldn't tell I was once pregnant." Shin Min noted that Jayley sounded quite happy that she didn't have to struggle with a little tummy after birth.

When praised, Jayley said: "It has to do with willpower, you have to tell yourself that you can do it. Of course, it has to do with my appetite becoming smaller after giving birth."

Currently, at 55kg, Jayley still hopes to lose 7kg more. She had gestational diabetes while pregnant, and will bring Jan with her for a medical checkup on March 3.

