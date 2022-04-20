'I'm no longer 26': Rebecca Lim not showing too much skin these days

One of the highlights of Star Awards is the celebs' red carpet looks.

Last year, local actress Rebecca Lim played it safe, turning up in an elegant black backless gown.

So, what's the star going for this year?

The 35-year-old told Shin Min Daily News in an interview on Monday (April 18) that she has yet to try on her red carpet outfit, joking: "Have you noticed that I've been more covered up in recent years?

"My figure isn't the same as it was 10 years ago, I'm no longer 26, I don't need to reveal so much."

This year's Star Awards is crucial for Rebecca. If she receives the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, she'll be qualified for the All-Time Favourite Artiste Award next year.

"Things are unpredictable, I don't dare to have too much hope. I'm worried that the more hopeful I am, the greater the disappointment. Especially since this is the last one, the pressure is even bigger," she said.

To help her earn a place in the Top 10, Rebecca's friends, family and fiance have all been chipping in by casting their votes daily.

She has also been diligently voting for herself every day.

When asked how she would reward herself if she wins, Rebecca replied: "I'll go home and eat two packets of instant noodles with two eggs and drink some champagne."

