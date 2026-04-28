Im Se-mi spotted filming K-drama in Singapore

South Korean actress Im Se-mi was reportedly spotted filming in Singapore recently.

Yesterday (April 27), a netizen posted on Instagram a reel of a film crew at a jetty in Singapore with the caption: "K-drama being filmed in East Coast Park Singapore! Internet, do your thing, who is she?"

Two actresses, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, are seen facing each other as they prepare for filming.

The netizen also said the production crew consisted of both South Koreans and Singapore crew members but they weren't able to find out what drama it was.

In the comments section of the post, netizens identified one of the actresses as Se-mi. The other has her back to the camera with her face hidden from view.

Some netizens speculated they were either filming upcoming K-dramas Chilling Romance or Buy King.

Chilling Romance, also known as My Spooky Romance, tells the story of hotel heiress Cheon Yeo-ri (Park Eun-bin), who can see ghosts, teaming up with prosecutor Ma Gang-wook (Yang Se-jeong) to solve murder cases.

Eun-bin and Se-jeong, both 33, were spotted filming in various locations in Singapore recently, including Lau Pa Sat and Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade.

The series, which is expected to premiere in July, also stars actor-singer Ong Seong-wu.

The 30-year-old was spotted by a netizen at Universal Studios Singapore on April 19 and he also posted an Instagram reel on April 24 of him on the Slingshot ride at Clarke Quay.

Buy King, which will be shown in 2027, centres on the intricate family dynamics and politics behind the succession war of one of South Korea's wealthiest families.

As of press time, only Ju Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-ho are confirmed to star in the series as uncle and nephew pitting against each other to take over their family's business empire.

Local casting agency Hello Group announced on Instagram in recent months that they were looking for actors and background extras for when the drama films in Singapore between April 27 and May 6.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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