It's a girl: Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcome 1st child

Congratulations are in order for South Korean celebrity couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in.

Seung-gi's agency Human Made released a statement today (Feb 6) confirming the birth of the couple's first child.

"We would like to announce the happy news that Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in welcomed their daughter in the afternoon on Feb 5," the statement read.

"Both mother and child are in good health and Lee Seung-gi is grateful and happy that his precious life was born safely."

Da-in, 31, announced through her agency 9 Ato Entertainment on Nov 1, 2023, that she was expecting their first child.

She married Seung-gi, 37, in a star-studded ceremony earlier that year on April 9.

ALSO READ: Desmond Tan to Lee Seung-gi: Which celebs are expecting dragon babies in 2024?

drimac@asiaone.com