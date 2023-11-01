Gossip mill: Lee Seung-gi expecting first child, Hebe Tien interacts with SQ stewardess, Jeon So-min completes filming for Running Man

Lee Seung-gi expecting first child

South Korean singer-actor-host Lee Seung-gi is becoming a dad!

The good news was announced by his actress wife Lee Da-in's agency 9 Ato Entertainment in a statement today (Nov 1), according to a report by online K-pop fansite Allkpop.

The agency shared: "It is with immense joy that we bring this exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da-in into motherhood. She is gratefully embracing this new phrase of her life that is set to blossom in February next year."

It added: "The actress is primarily concentrating on her health and well-being at this blessed phrase. We plead for your continuous warmth and affection towards Lee Da-in and her upcoming bundle of happiness."

Seung-gi, 36 and Da-in, 30, publicly announced their relationship in May 2021 and married in April this year.

Hebe Tien interacts with SQ stewardess

It's not every day that one runs into their idol. So when you meet one, do you approach them or leave them alone?

In a video uploaded to Facebook on Oct 27, a Singapore Airlines cabin crew was seen approaching and interacting with Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien, 40, at Changi Airport while the latter was here over the weekend for the One Love Asia Festival.

The conversation lasted for a few moments, with Hebe nodding and gesturing occasionally during the conversation. Although she was wearing a mask, she can be seen smiling through her eyes.

A netizen commented: "Hebe's very humble. Look at the way she leaned forward when replying to the person. Body language shows everything about a person."

Jeon So-min completes filming for Running Man

South Korean actress Jeon So-Min, who was a member for the variety show Running Man for the past six years, has completed filming her final episode for the show.

In an Instagram Story yesterday, the 37-year-old posted a photo of herself with a yellow cake filled with photo toppers of her from the show.

She wrote in the caption: "Goodbyes must be done slowly."

She also posted another Story of a selfie together with her fellow cast members, actress Song Ji-hyo and singer-rapper Haha.

So-min joined the show as a regular member in April 2017 and was known for being funny and bubbly. Her departure from the show was confirmed by her agency King Kong By Starship on Oct 23.

