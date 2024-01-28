Desmond Tan to Lee Seung-gi: Which celebs are expecting dragon babies in 2024?

The Year of the Dragon is auspicious for East Asians, and children born in the year are thought to be destined for success in life by some.

These celebrities are expecting babies in 2024.

Desmond Tan

Last October, local actor Desmond Tan announced he had "the happiest news to share" — his wife was pregnant with their first child, a daughter.

The 37-year-old shared a video in the couple's home, sitting on the couch with his wife and two dogs. He holds up a sonogram showing the baby.

The caption read: "Every day, we're still in awe that we have a tiny miracle on the way, and our hearts couldn't be happier!"

Congratulations poured in from many of Desmond's showbiz pals, including Jeanette Aw, Tyler Ten, Jean Danker, Zhang Zetong, Selena Lee and JJ Neo.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in

South Korean actor couple Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are also expecting their first child, Da-in's agency 9 Ato Entertainment announced last November.

"It is with immense joy that we bring this exciting news of the commencement of a new journey for Lee Da-in into motherhood. She is gratefully embracing this new phrase of her life that is set to blossom in February next year," the statement read.

Seung-gi, 37, and Da-in, 31, announced their relationship back in 2021 and got married in April last year.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse

It's unlikely that actor Robert Pattinson and singer-actress Suki Waterhouse follow the Chinese zodiac, but they'll be having a dragon baby nevertheless.

Suki, 32, announced her pregnancy during a performance at a music festival last November, parting her coat and showing off her baby bump.

Not one to hide her baby bump, she also rocked a striking red Valentino gown that accentuated her curves at the Emmy Awards on Jan 15.

"Hot mama," commented Paris Hilton on her Instagram post of the event.

Hailey Bieber commented: "Perfect in every way."

Hilary Duff

"Surprise surprise," wrote actress-singer Hilary Duff as she shared her family's Christmas card on Dec 13.

In it, she could be seen cradling her pregnant belly looking shocked while her husband, Matthew Koma, and kids Banks, 4, Mae, 2, and 11-year-old Luca from her previous marriage sit (and hang from a bedframe) around her.

"So much for silent nights," read the card. "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!"

Sending their well-wishes were fellow actress-singer Alyson Stoner and actresses Mandy Moore, Ashley Benson, Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph

Another celebrity who announced that he was expecting a child was Tyler Joseph from the pop-rock duo Twenty One Pilots.

The singer shared a photo of his wife Jenna and their two daughters Rosie, 3, and one-year-old Junie but wrote: "Merry Christmas from the Josephs… all 5 of us" with a winking face.

Jenna appeared visibly pregnant in the photo.

Tyler's bandmate Joshua Dun jokingly asked in the comments: "My adoption papers went through?"

Fans also poked fun at Tyler, writing: "Kids dropping faster than the albums" and "Bro’s trying to create the other 19 pilots".

Rebecca Lim

We're unsure if Rebecca Lim will be having a dragon baby as Chinese New Year starts on Feb 10 and the local actress looks ready to pop any time now!

The local actress announced her pregnancy back in September, when she was already four-and-a-half months along. But since then, she's been going strong and even shared that she has converted a walk-in wardrobe to a nursery in her new home in preparation for the baby's arrival.

What's more, it's double happiness for the Lim family, as her sister, dentist Melissa, is also expecting a baby.

Stella Ng

Former pop singer Stella Ng announced last December that she is pregnant with her second son, shortly after her October marriage with her boyfriend of three years, Jon.

The 43-year-old told AsiaOne that she and Jon, 49, "didn't want to wait" to try for a child due to their advanced ages.

"We were ecstatic! We couldn't believe it!" she shared, adding that her due date was at the end of May.

Stella also has son Ashton, 11, from her first marriage to Canadian businessman Armstrong Yeh. The couple divorced in 2019.

Hwang Bo-ra

South Korean actress Hwang Bo-ra, best known for her role in 2018 romance drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? announced her pregnancy in November.

It comes a year after she got married to Kim Young-hoon, the CEO of her management agency Walk House Company after a decade together.

"After I met my husband and got married, I’ve been living a happy life as we bicker, seeking more affection from one another. But I never thought that there would be greater happiness than this," she wrote in an Instagram post showing her sonogram photos.

"This is the first time I’ve felt this kind of love that makes me want to give everything that I have and that it is worth giving my everything."

In a YouTube video, Bo-ra explained that the pregnancy was the result of four rounds of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments and that she was 10 weeks pregnant at the time of her announcement.

Ashanti and Nelly

Dragons are mythical creatures, and it seems this baby is too?

OG R&B singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly confirmed that they were back together in September 2023, after months of speculation. They previously dated off-and-on between 2003 and 2013.

Last December, it was reported that the couple were expecting their first child together.

But that's not what their friend, rapper Fat Joe, has to say.

In a recent Instagram Live, the 53-year-old claimed credit for rekindling the couple's relationship when they appeared at guest performers in a rap battle he was having.

He also joked that he needed "10 per cent of this kid" in return, but said that Ashanti wasn't actually pregnant.

With the couple's penchant for denying that they're even together, only time will tell if they're having a baby.

Cha Chung-hwa

K-drama funnywoman Cha Chung-hwa announced she was getting married last October, and just three months on, she's expecting a baby!

The actress, best known for her roles in Crash Landing on You and My Demon, shared the happy news through her agency IOK Company.

"Cha Chung Hwa is pregnant. We cannot confirm the due date as it is difficult to disclose details about the actress’ personal life," the short announcement read.

While we don't know the baby's sex or when they'll be born, it's clear that they'll be a dragon baby.

