K-drama funnywoman Cha Chung-hwa getting married to younger businessman fiance

Wedding bells are ringing for K-drama actress Cha Chung-hwa.

Today (Oct 11), her agency IOK Company announced to South Korean media: "Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on Oct 27."

As the groom is a non-celebrity, the wedding will also be a private affair.

Chung-hwa, 43, began her career as a theatre actress in 2005 before transitioning to K-dramas.

Her breakthrough role came in 2019's Crash Landing on You, where she plays extravagant North Korean announcer and hairdresser Yang Ok-geum.

Her roles since then include Court Lady Choi in Mr Queen (2020), gossiping restaurant owner Cho Nam-seok in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and Gaksin, the god of rumours in Kokdu: Season of Deity (2023).

Chung-hwa most recently played Kim Seon-bok in newly-released K-drama Song of the Bandits, providing some comic relief in an otherwise serious action Western about Korea under Japanese occupation in the 1920s starring Kim Nam-gil and Girls' Generation's Seohyun.

