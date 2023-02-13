Ix Shen back in Singapore, in talks to release book on life in Ukraine

Leaving home and moving overseas can be a life-changing experience, even more so when your new home is in Ukraine.

But former Mediacorp actor Ix Shen is now back in Singapore and preparing to share his harrowing experiences.

In his latest Instagram post yesterday (Feb 12), the 50-year-old talks as he walks along the Singapore River.

"I am in Singapore and I am very happy. Recently, a balloon was shot down in the skies of the US, and then an unidentified flying object was shot down over the skies of Canada. Let's just hope human beings didn't start a war with someone we did not expect," he said.

Ix and his Ukrainian wife Natalia, a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, have been married seven years and lived in Kyiv for four months till Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last year, it was reported that the couple left Kyiv in March and evacuated to Poland. Still, Ix continued to help in the war efforts against Russia, returning to Ukraine to help with humanitarian aid as part of a volunteer group.

Ix told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published today that he is back in Singapore to see his family and friends, as well as settle work-related matters.

Ix elaborated: "I will be publishing a memoir about my experiences in Ukraine and hope that it will be published this year. I will also conduct a talk on Total Defence and do a related report for humanitarian organisations."

He added that he will be discussing the details of the book with a local publisher.

This is his first time returning to Singapore after the Ukraine war erupted. There were no direct flights from Kyiv, so he transferred at Poland.

He said everything has been smooth and he will be staying here for a few months, adding that his wife did not travel with him as it was a last-minute decision.

With less than 10 days to go until the first anniversary (Feb 24) of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ix also shared his thoughts about the desolation that he has witnessed since.

"I will not use 'regular' to describe life in Ukraine, because the war has pushed us to constantly adapt."

Many of his followers and celebrity friends including Pan Lingling, Jacelyn Tay, Priscelia Chan, Belinda Lee and Zheng Geping warmly welcomed him home.

"Let's meet for a drink!" Geping wrote.

