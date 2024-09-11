Jack Neo to film CNY movie about AI with Henry Thia and Patricia Mok

Local director Jack Neo has revealed his plans for his new movie that is scheduled to be released during the Chinese New Year period in 2025.

The movie, tentatively titled AI Ping Cai Hui Ying, which literally translates to AI Fight to Win and a word play on the hit Hokkien song Ai Pia Cia Eh Yia, will begin filming in early October, according to a report by Lianhe Zaobao today (Sept 11).

The 64-year-old, who achieved box office success with Money No Enough 3 earlier this year, shared that the story will centre around artificial intelligence and the daily lives of Singaporeans.

With the Chinese New Year period beginning from Jan 29 next year, Jack said: "Time is indeed very tight."

While there are also a number of Malaysian-produced movies that are targeted to be released during the same period next year, he remained positive, sharing that they would "join the crowds" and film their own movie.

AI Ping Cai Hui Ying is set to star local actors Henry Thia and Patricia Mok.

Jack also revealed that he may make a cameo appearance, but will still be involved mostly in directing the movie. Closed-door auditions are ongoing.

Aileen Tan is also reportedly participating in the movie. However, when contacted by the Chinese daily, the 57-year-old actress said: "Nothing is confirmed yet. I am not clear about many details."

The movie reportedly has a production cost of about $2.3 million to $2.5 million and is looking for investors. It is also in discussions regarding the distribution company.

[[nid:669400]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.