Jacky Wu holds meet-and-greet at Clementi pasar malam, fans in disbelief

On an unsuspecting Monday evening in the west side of Singapore, Jacky Wu held a mini meet-and-greet.

Passersby spotted the Taiwanese host at a pasar malam in Clementi on July 20, where he sang while dressed down for the hot, humid environment.

With a small team of assistants, the 63-year-old star performed with simple equipment like handheld speakers and a microphone, referring to karaoke lyrics from a mobile phone. Other videos from Xiaohongshu users who encountered Jacky there depict him sampling his biotechnology company's products.

"I never expected him to sell goods at a pasar malam. Amazing!" wrote one netizen on the platform.

Another Xiaohongshu user gawked at the sight: "OMG, it really is Jacky Wu in Clementi! I still can't believe it's real - he was telling jokes right in front of me!"

"I suddenly noticed lots of people crowding around a stall and wanted to join in on the fun," remarked a netizen who posted their own video of Jacky. "Didn't he host Guess, the show which I watched when I was a kid?"

According to a poster erected at the market located near Clementi MRT station, Jacky's "mini-concert" spanned two hours, where sales for his products also commenced. Fans also stood a chance to purchase exclusive merchandise throughout the event.

Facebook posts have also circulated of Jacky in Jurong West on the same day, where he made a guest appearance at an event celebrating the 60th anniversary of Singapore Wong Loo Choh See Chee Choong Association. Emceeing the show was local getai singer Wang Lei, whom Jacky previously collaborated with in 2023 for a livestream in Bedok.

On July 18, Jacky was in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, for a concert where he confirmed he had been divorced for 12 years.

He reportedly told media he has set up a factory in Johor Bahru producing quantum water essence products with the company based in Singapore. He also said he plans to settle down soon in Malaysia, his "second home".

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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