Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears

PHOTO: Instagram/entertainment.mpw
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

The woman who nearly broke up one of Hong Kong's golden couples has finally returned to the country after eight months of hiding in Canada.

Actress Jacqueline Wong appeared in the Hong Kong airport around 7am on Saturday (Dec 14), and gave a brief interview to the waiting media.

The 30-year-old was emotional throughout, at times breaking into tears.

"I'm very happy to be finally home," she wept, in a video taken by Hong Kong publication Ming Weekly.

After thanking family, friends, and colleagues for their messages of strength and support in the last few months, Jacqueline added: "In the last eight months, I tried very hard to continue living.

"I heard many speculations about me, but I only want to work hard to live well.

"I made a mistake, and I'm trying really hard to live with it, to learn from it. But at the same time, I feel I need to move on. I also want to move forward and look forward.

"All that I want to say and need to say, I've said it all in private and in public, so I will not talk anymore about the incident.

"I came back mainly to see my family, it has been a really long time since I met them. I hope everyone can give us space. Thank you all for your concern."

Jacqueline added she will not respond to questions about work, and has not thought about whether she will remain in showbiz.

In an article by Apple Daily Hong Kong, the actress said she's doing much better emotionally.

Jacqueline did not respond to questions on whether she has contacted her former boyfriend, actor Kenneth Ma, in the last eight months.

View this post on Instagram

黃心穎自4月「安仔出軌」事件後全面停工，飛到美國暫避風頭多月，連早前台慶劇《 #牛下女高音》的宣傳活動也沒有出席，直至今早，她終於回港。  對於早前發生的「安仔出軌」事件，黃心穎回應：「過去差不多8個月，外界對我有很多猜測，其實我只是努力地生活。我也想向前行，向前望，無論是想說或要說的，私下已跟朋友和相關的人說了，所以不會再作出任何回應。」 至於這次回港的原因，她說：「這次回港的原因是要陪伴家人，因為真的很久沒見家人，希望大家可以給我空間，這段時間多謝大家關心。」最後，記者問她會不會再在娛樂圈發展，她表示現階段沒再想這個問題。 #明周娛樂 #mpw #我就是我 #黃心穎 #上水 #安心偷食 #出軌 #上水 #許志安

A post shared by 明周娛樂 (@entertainment.mpw) on

However, she said she would likely be happy to see him again.

When asked if he had visited her in Canada, she added: "I've been alone during this period to cool down and accept what had happened."

She also did not respond to questions on whether she has contacted Andy Hui or Sammi Cheng, or if she has apologised to the latter.

In April, an in-car camera caught Jacqueline kissing and hugging a willing Andy in the backseat of a vehicle, with both returning to her home together.

PHOTO: Video screengrabs/Apple Daily

The video went viral, leaving the public to wonder if it would be the end of Andy and Sammi's five-year marriage.

View this post on Instagram

這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️

A post shared by Sammi Cheng Sau Man (@sammi_chengsauman) on

Sammi subsequently responded with an Instagram post saying: "This is an important lesson in our marriage. During this time, we have both faced this emotional rollercoaster together, and have discussed it at length. This is a lesson for both husband and wife and it's something we have to learn from moving forward."

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

