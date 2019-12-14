Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears

The woman who nearly broke up one of Hong Kong's golden couples has finally returned to the country after eight months of hiding in Canada.

Actress Jacqueline Wong appeared in the Hong Kong airport around 7am on Saturday (Dec 14), and gave a brief interview to the waiting media.

The 30-year-old was emotional throughout, at times breaking into tears.

"I'm very happy to be finally home," she wept, in a video taken by Hong Kong publication Ming Weekly.

After thanking family, friends, and colleagues for their messages of strength and support in the last few months, Jacqueline added: "In the last eight months, I tried very hard to continue living.

"I heard many speculations about me, but I only want to work hard to live well.

"I made a mistake, and I'm trying really hard to live with it, to learn from it. But at the same time, I feel I need to move on. I also want to move forward and look forward.

"All that I want to say and need to say, I've said it all in private and in public, so I will not talk anymore about the incident.