Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears

The woman who nearly broke up one of Hong Kong's golden couples has finally returned to the country after eight months of hiding in Canada.
Actress Jacqueline Wong appeared in the Hong Kong airport around 7am on Saturday (Dec 14), and gave a brief interview to the waiting media.
The 30-year-old was emotional throughout, at times breaking into tears.
"I'm very happy to be finally home," she wept, in a video taken by Hong Kong publication Ming Weekly.
After thanking family, friends, and colleagues for their messages of strength and support in the last few months, Jacqueline added: "In the last eight months, I tried very hard to continue living.
"I heard many speculations about me, but I only want to work hard to live well.
"I made a mistake, and I'm trying really hard to live with it, to learn from it. But at the same time, I feel I need to move on. I also want to move forward and look forward.
"All that I want to say and need to say, I've said it all in private and in public, so I will not talk anymore about the incident.
Jacqueline added she will not respond to questions about work, and has not thought about whether she will remain in showbiz.
In an article by Apple Daily Hong Kong, the actress said she's doing much better emotionally.
Jacqueline did not respond to questions on whether she has contacted her former boyfriend, actor Kenneth Ma, in the last eight months.
However, she said she would likely be happy to see him again.
When asked if he had visited her in Canada, she added: "I've been alone during this period to cool down and accept what had happened."
She also did not respond to questions on whether she has contacted Andy Hui or Sammi Cheng, or if she has apologised to the latter.
In April, an in-car camera caught Jacqueline kissing and hugging a willing Andy in the backseat of a vehicle, with both returning to her home together.
The video went viral, leaving the public to wonder if it would be the end of Andy and Sammi's five-year marriage.
Sammi subsequently responded with an Instagram post saying: "This is an important lesson in our marriage. During this time, we have both faced this emotional rollercoaster together, and have discussed it at length. This is a lesson for both husband and wife and it's something we have to learn from moving forward."