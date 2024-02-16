Jam Hsiao in Singapore for performance

It's still the Lunar New Year, but Jam Hsiao is already back to work in full force.

In an Instagram photo posted by his wife and manager Summer Lin today (Jan 16), the 36-year-old can be seen in a hotel room, practising on the keyboard. Sentosa is tagged as the post's location.

Instagram Stories by China Fun Entertainment, a talent management agency founded by Summer, also shows Jam playing a grand piano while singing and playing the electric guitar.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Warner Music Singapore shared that Jam is in the country for a commercial performance.

Summer also commemorated Jam's 17th year in showbiz in her post, reminiscing how Jam was selected to be on the Taiwanese singing competition One Million Star back in 2007.

"Seventeen years — singing, acting, going on variety shows, participating in competitions, playing ball or eating delicious food, he appeared in various showbiz assignments," Summer, 50, wrote.

She also noted how Jam went from being "a singer who is not good with words" to hosting the Golden Melody Awards in 2018.

She continued: "Today is the first official working day of 2024 (in the lunar calendar). Upon entering the hotel, he saw that the piano and guitar were all placed in the room. In the accompanying luggage, there was also an orange mic stand.

"Boss Xiao's (Jam's) job this time is his old profession, he came to sing."

No matter how much the world changes, Summer added, Jam's love for music remains "firm and unchanging".

"Feeling at ease, feeling proud," she concluded.

Jam's local fans welcomed the singer to Singapore in the comment section of Summer's post.

Fans also gushed over Summer and Jam's loving relationship, with one calling it "warm, sweet and enviable".

Another comment read: "The universe knew what it was doing when it gave us the both of you… and especially when it put the two of you together."

Jam and Summer announced their engagement on her birthday (June 27) last year and got married on Oct 19.

Summer has been managing Jam since 2007, and though they have been linked romantically for years, they never confirmed the romance.

She revealed in August last year that she was initially hesitant about pursuing a relationship with him when she got wind of his romantic intentions a decade ago.

"I was afraid that he treated me as his one and only since we met when he was only 20, and he may not have had much contact with the outside world," she said.

Nevertheless, their professional relationship turned into a romance as they got to know each other better.

