Home reno video reveals James Seah and Nicole Chang Min's Korean-inspired BTO flat: 'We hope everyone can be kinder in the comments'

A video of local actor James Seah and influencer Nicole Chang Min giving a tour of their renovated BTO flat has been posted amid rumours of their marital troubles.

The video was uploaded to Overkill Singapore's YouTube channel today (May 6), where the administrator wrote in the comments section: "This house renovation project took place before the recent events you may have seen online.

"Regardless of what's happened since, we still want to honour all the hard work and everyone who poured their heart into this project. We hope you enjoy this house tour and hopefully it inspires your own home renovation! We hope everyone can be kinder in the comments."

James, 35, and 34-year-old Nicole — who married in 2022 — did not appear together in the video.

Since April 20, Reddit users have been speculating in multiple threads that the couple have split up, as they haven't been posting photos of each other on social media since late 2025.

Netizens also noticed Nicole didn't publicly show support for James during the Star Awards season this year, and they also spotted him with another woman at Changi Airport.

James responded to the rumours in an Instagram Story on May 1, where he said the allegations and assumptions are "baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context".

"As life goes on, people grow in different ways and bring us through different paths. I will not share further details on our private and personal matters. I hope that our privacy would be respected. I remained grateful to the support of my loved ones," he added.

Nicole also posted a renovation vlog on May 5, detailing the process of them choosing furniture and fixtures for the four-room flat, which is located in Boon Keng.

In the latest video, Nicole revealed the home is inspired by hanok (traditional Korean house).

"I go to Korea very often and I wanted to bring a little bit of Korea back to Singapore," she said.

She also showcased the living room and recreational area, which has a cream and brown colour palette.

James introduced the rest of the home including the bathroom with an onsen and dining area, where he displayed his collection of whiskeys, Star Awards trophy and artwork.

He added he likes to host friends at home and cook for them and they could help themselves to some of the alcohol he displayed.

Reflecting on the renovation, which took about five months, James said: "I felt the renovation was quite stressful... I'm the kind of person who will sit down and really think and analyse, and go into the details... I was thinking about [every corner of the flat]... So for me, that was quite stressful in itself."

Despite that, he was satisfied with the outcome and thankful to the interior designer for delivering the aesthetics he envisioned.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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