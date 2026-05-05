Nicole Chang Min reveals BTO flat amid rumours of marital trouble with James Seah: 'This vlog was filmed before recent events'

Nicole Chang Min has revealed her BTO flat bought with local actor James Seah amid speculations that their marriage is on the rocks.

The 34-year-old local influencer uploaded a video of the home renovation to YouTube on May 3, where she wrote in the caption: "This vlog was filmed before recent events you may have seen online.

"Regardless of what's happened since, I still want to honour the work, the house, and everyone who poured their heart into this project. So I will be sharing everything as planned."

Since April 20, Reddit users have been speculating in multiple threads that the couple — who married in 2022 — have split up, as they haven't been posting photos of each other on social media since late 2025.

Sharp-eyed netizens noticed Nicole didn't publicly show support for 35-year-old James during the Star Awards season this year, and they also spotted him with another woman at Changi Airport.

James responded to the rumours in an Instagram Story on May 1, where he said the allegations and assumptions are "baseless, inaccurate and taken out of context".

"As life goes on, people grow in different ways and bring us through different paths. I will not share further details on our private and personal matters. I hope that our privacy would be respected. I remain grateful to the support of my loved ones," he added.

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'The place is really coming together'

In Nicole's latest vlog, she documented the empty four-room flat they had purchased, briefly showing viewers the home layout.

James revealed in a previous interview that it is located in Boon Keng.

At one point in the vlog, he is seen recording a video of the flat on his mobile phone in the background.

Nicole also consulted a feng shui master with her friend's recommendation.

"I'm open to what he has to say, because if it's something positive or negative, we can fix it," she said.

Nicole also asked her friend if the master would be able to sense spirits in the flat, which the latter said yes.

"We can check if our BTO got ghost. Good, I scared got ghost, my previous house got ghost," she added.

She and James had previously lived in her mum's vacant four-room flat in central Singapore. They renovated the place with the cost amounting to about $100,000.

The feng shui master completed his reading in about 40 minutes and gave some recommendations to adjust the interior — including hacking some walls — which Nicole felt comfortable with.

In the vlog, believed to be taken on several days, both of them also went to pick out furniture, including a bed, sofa and light fixtures.

Towards the end of the video, Nicole gave an update on their renovation, where she added: "The place is really coming together. I'm starting to see the vision already."

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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