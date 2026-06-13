'Jamming with the GOAT': JJ Lin drops duet with Jay Chou on Instagram

Two titans of Mandopop have joined forces, driving fans wild.

On Wednesday (June 10), Taiwanese singer Jay Chou teased about an upcoming collaboration with Singaporean JJ Lin on Instagram.

"Which of my new songs would you like to hear from JJ Lin, the walking CD? Stay tuned tomorrow at noon!" he wrote.

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According to CNA, 45-year-old JJ had previously hummed a snippet of a song by Jay, 47, leading fans to believe the duo were up to something.

Later that day, fans were serenaded with a video of JJ covering Jay's recent single It Rained That Day, with the latter playing keys and harmonising.

"Lovin’ the duet vibes, jamming with the GOAT Jay Chou," he captioned his Instagram post.

Fans were overjoyed, calling the duet by Double J, as they are known, an "amazing combination" and commenting: "I'm going crazy!"

One netizen wrote that they needed "five seconds" to confirm the video was of the real JJ and Jay, which is unsurprising considering their lookalikes have gone viral singing together on Douyin.

Except this time, it is the real deal.

Others wanted more, requesting for Double J to collaborate on a new song or perform together again.

"When are you two releasing a song together? I’ve waited so long my hair has turned white," a fan joked.

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In December 2022, Jay made a surprise appearance at the Taiwanese stop of JJ's 20th anniversary concert tour, and they also collaborated on an online charity livestream in 2020.

JJ also appeared on Jay's reality show J-Style Trip, showing the latter around Singapore and singing karaoke together.

If writing new music isn't on the cards, fans said they wouldn't mind seeing a repeat of their hangouts either.

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drimac@asiaone.com