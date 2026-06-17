Jay Chou's daughters? Fans speculate the 2 girls star in his new music video

The young star in Jay Chou's new music video has raised eyebrows among fans.

As part of his latest album Children of the Sun, the 47-year-old Mandopop icon recently released the song My Daughter, Your Highness written for his youngest daughter Jacinda aged four.

In the music video released on June 15 that has since garnered over 5.5 million views on YouTube, Taiwanese actor Ken Lin plays the whimsical father of a small girl.

At the start, the girl, whose face is covered by white oval sunglasses, dozes off in a large castle-like bedroom beneath a big blue sign emblazoned "Princess Jacinda". A childlike voice , seemingly belonging to Jacinda, also speaks in the background.

Throughout the music video, she dons an adorable pinafore and a floral dress complete with a tiny tiara.

Fans have likened the girl's Eurasian features to those of Jay's youngest daughter when she was just a toddler, referencing her round face, eyebrows and smile.

With his Taiwanese-Australian model wife Hannah Quinlivan whom he married in 2015, he also has daughter Hathaway, who turns 11 next month, and nine-year-old son Romeo.

In the music video, while Ken spins the girl happily in the air while wearing a fairy costume, an older Eurasian girl in sunglasses appears and happily overlooks the scene before running off with her father played by Taiwanese singer-actor Alan Ko.

With Jacinda's possible appearance in the video, fans have linked this girl to Hathaway.

"The elder daughter also performed. She looks like a complete replica of her mother, so beautiful," read one comment.

"Both his daughters are in the picture, and they're both princesses! Their dad is so handsome!" said another.

When contacted by Taiwanese publication Mirror Media on whether the two girls are indeed Jay's daughters, Jay's staff simply answered: "We don't know."

Ken also wore an ice princess outfit in the music video, as he is subjected to her cheeky whims and banters.

With Jay's recent appearance at the 48-year-old's donut shop GooDonut as a one-day staff, fans have joked that the former owed him a "favour" for his comedic appearance in the music video.

"No wonder Jay Chou went to GooDonut in person yesterday - it seems like it was a bargaining chip," said one user.

"So did Jay Chou not personally appear in the music video because he had to wear a fairy costume?" quipped another.

This isn't Jay's first fatherly love letter to his children. In 2022, Romeo appeared in the song Pink Ocean written for him. Jay's 2016 song Lover From Previous Life was inspired by a piano melody that Hathaway created at just four months old.

At a press conference for the album's release, Ken praised Jay for his devotion to his family. He told reporters: "No matter how busy Jay is, if the kids at home call him, he'll find a way to get home as quickly as possible."

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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