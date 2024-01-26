entertainment

Jeanette Aw works with Creme De La Creme competition finalist Yeo Min to release new pastries

PHOTO: Instagram/Once Upon a Time
Syarifah Nadhirah
January 26, 2024

She just opened her patisserie pop-up stores in Japan, now she's collaborating with another chef to release new desserts.

Once Upon a Time, founded by local actress Jeanette Aw, announced on Instagram yesterday (Jan 25) that the 44-year-old will be collaborating with chef Yeo Min to launch new bakes in February.

According to the post, Jeanette will be making Matcha and Red Bean Madeleines, a new French pastry with Asian influences, while Yeo Min will create Peach Blossom Pastry, a Chinese recipe. The two bakes share one common ingredient - red bean.

Jeanette took to her Instagram Story to share a sneak peek of their progress.

"The red bean paste made from scratch by Yeo Min. And it's quite a process!" she wrote, showing her madeleine.

Jeanette's Once Upon a Time opened in Singapore back in 2021 and she recently opened pop-ups in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. In the same year, Yeo Min participated in Channel 8's baking competition Creme De La Creme, where Jeanette was a judge, and emerged as a finalist.

Currently she is running her own business as a pastry chef in Pastories by Yeo Min.

Ordering details for Jeanette and Yeo Min's collaboration have not been revealed, only that the pastries will be available for a limited time only.

