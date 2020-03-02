Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers

PHOTO: Instagram/jeanetteaw
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Things aren't looking good in China as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has gone beyond 17,000; but local actress Jeanette Aw took some time to let her followers know that she's safe in Beijing.

The 40-year-old has been there for filming since last month and even caught up with former Mediacorp artiste Zhang Zhen Xuan before the outbreak.

In light of the spread and the increasing concern, the actress took to Instagram to assure her fans that she is fine and has taken "every possible precaution".

Recently, filming on her drama was put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, and in response to Lianhe Zaobao's queries, Jeanette reiterated that she was safe. She told the Chinese daily: "It's a critical period now and everyone is uniting to fight the virus. I'm currently safe here, please don't worry."

She also revealed that the local news in Beijing has been urging everyone to keep their safety in mind and to wear masks, wash their hands, and stay home.

One thing that helped, though, was that her friends and fans sent over care packages comprising masks, anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitisers. Jeanette said: "There's a severe shortage of supplies here. I've received a lot of concern and supplies from friends and fans all over and it has made this year's winter much 'warmer'."

JOANNE PEH RETURNS HOME

Meanwhile, another celebrity who was stuck in China has finally made her way home.

Local actress Joanne Peh went on Instagram yesterday (Feb 2) to share the news that she was flying back to Singapore. She previously revealed on Jan 28 that she had to stay in Guangzhou to settle some "personal matters" with her kids.

She told AsiaOne last week that things were so dire to the point where they were not able to get surgical masks until a fan in Shanghai shipped some to her. Unfortunately, kid-sized ones weren't available so she had to stitch up the adult masks to fit her children.

Joanne also said her family will be complying with the two-week monitoring period when they return to Singapore. Her work commitments, which include training and preparation for her new role and meetings for upcoming projects, have been postponed as well.

ALSO READ: Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Local celebrities Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Wuhan virus: Scientists identify possible new mode of transmission in human faeces
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
2 men arrested for theft at ARC, believed to be members of lion dance troupe
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Jeanette Aw &#039;safe&#039; in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
Jeanette Aw 'safe' in Beijing, says friends sent over masks and hand sanitisers
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after Chinese New Year break: Josephine Teo
About 30,000 work pass holders from China yet to return after CNY break
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Wuhan virus: Thailand sees apparent success with flu and HIV drug cocktail
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Jay Chou and Hannah Quinlivan donate $589,000 to fight Wuhan virus - and other entertainment news this week
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
Teen mum holding 5-month-old daughter jumps off hospital building in Malaysia
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?
2 years on with BlueSG: Has electric vehicle car sharing improved in Singapore?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife

SERVICES