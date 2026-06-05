Jet Li and wife Nina Li Chi seen on spiritual retreat in Nepal

Chinese former movie star Nina Li Chi was recently seen on a spiritual retreat with her action star husband Jet Li and younger daughter Jada in Nepal.

The couple, who married in 1999, also have daughter Jane.

Nina, 64, has largely stayed out of the spotlight since her retirement in 1992.

While Jet, 63, and their two daughters recently appeared on TV together to promote his memoir Beyond Life and Death: The Way of True Freedom in the US, she remained away from the public eye.

In photos recently circulating online, she made a rare appearance, posing with Jet, Jada and Tibetan Buddhism spiritual leader the 12th Tai Situ Pema Donyo Nyinje.

Nina was crowned Miss Asia Pacific Hong Kong in 1986 and has starred in movies such as Tiger on the Beat (1988), Aces Go Places V: The Terracotta Hit (1989), Dragon Fight (1989) - where she met Jet - and A Chinese Ghost Story III (1991).

Her last screen appearance was reportedly in the 1992 film Lover's Tear.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com