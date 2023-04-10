JJ Lin loses nearly 91% in NFT 'real estate', shares photo of seemingly empty wallet

Would you pay US$90,000 (S$120,000) to buy virtual property in the metaverse?

While it would likely be a resounding no from many of us, Taiwan-based Singaporean singer JJ Lin did just that in November 2021.

He announced on Twitter that he had bought three virtual properties on Decentraland, a 3D world where users can buy virtual plots of land as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which media reports claimed at the time cost him about US$30,000 each.

It seems that the singer's investment hasn't panned out, leading to netizens on Weibo having a field day with the news and trending "JJ Lin's virtual real estate devaluation of 91 per cent" on the platform.

In response, the 42-year-old cheekily posted a photo of his seemingly empty wallet on Weibo with the caption: "I heard many people have been wanting to help me with my financial management recently!"

According to Metaverse analysis platform WeMeta, the real estate price per square metre of land on Decentraland dropped from US$6,000 in 2021 to a measly US$5 in 2023.

This means JJ's Decentraland portfolio is worth less than US$8,100 in present time, but he doesn't seem too bothered by it.

Some of his fans on Weibo also considered the purported loss to be a trifling amount to JJ, joking in the comments: "You've just lost a toy, what else can you say?" and "If you hadn't reminded JJ, he would have forgotten about the money."

Other fans had different priorities altogether.

"Who cares about the money, just announce a concert in the mainland (China)!" one comment read.

