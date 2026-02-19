JJ Lin makes surprise cameo in Jackie Chan’s CNY movie

JJ Lin and Jackie Chan have reunited again since collaborating on the song Skibidi in August 2025, this time in the latter's Chinese New Year film.

The 44-year-old Singaporean singer-songwriter appeared in Jackie's movie Panda Plan 2: The Magical Tribe, which was released in cinemas on Tuesday (Feb 17) in China and Singapore.

The film, a sequel to Panda Plan (2024), follows the adventures of Jackie, who plays himself, and panda Hu Hu as they stumble upon a hidden primitive tribe, which hails the latter a "divine beast" and entrusts it with solving their crisis.

To keep Hu Hu safe, Jackie must confront the quirky tribe members including their leader Zu Zhang (Ma Li), who can harness the wind; the adorable yet fierce warrior Qiang Shan (Qiao Shan), prince Tu Lu (Yu Yang) and talented princess Sha Yi (Wang Yinglu).

Towards the end of the movie, Jackie wakes up in a car with JJ next to him.

JJ also sang a few lines from his 2005 song Yi Qian Nian Yi Hou (A Thousand Years Later) and as the movie ends, both of them break into their song Skibidi.

JJ's appearance in the movie, which received generally positive reviews in China, came as a surprise for audiences because he wasn't credited in the trailer released earlier and both were praised for the good collaboration.

JJ had previously appeared in cameo roles in other films and dramas, including as the elder brother of Lu Ruixi, played by Ella Chen, in the Taiwanese drama adaptation of Japanese manga Hanazakarino Kimitachihe (2007).

JJ and Jackie, 71, also appeared in two promotional videos for the movie, released on Weibo and Douyin, on Feb 18.

In one, Jackie plays a video from April 2025 when they appeared on stage together in a music festival and he invited JJ to sing the soundtrack for the film.

In the second video, Jackie sings Skibidi while JJ asks him: "You already know how to sing my song, then what am I here for?"

Jackie responds: "You can act, while I sing."

Panda Plan 2: The Magical Tribe is now showing in Singapore cinemas.

