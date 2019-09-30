Joanne Peh 'disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more

Joanne Peh may have bared all for her pivotal sex scene with co-star Jeff Chou in Last Madame but the final cut didn't show it all.

And the local actress wasn't afraid to express her slight disappointment.

In a Facebook Live stream on Sept 26, the 36-year-old was asked by 8 DAYS whether there was a difference between what was filmed for the sex scene and what was eventually aired.

Joanne admitted that she had seen "a glimpse" of the scene before so she could be prepared and it shocked her because she thought that both Jeff and herself looked "pretty naked".

Last Madame LIVE

Posted by Joanne Peh on Thursday, 26 September 2019

She added: "But it was really beautiful and I was really excited about it. But when the final cut came out on Toggle, I was slightly disappointed. I think we could really have shown a little bit more, probably.

"Because no body parts were shown and it was a very motivated scene that... I think it was a very important milestone for both of our characters," she said while gesturing to Jeff.

The hunky Taiwanese model echoed similar sentiments, revealing that the sex scene was the "first thing" he went to check upon the release of the series, much to the amusement of the cast.

He said: "When I saw it, it was beautifully shot. I think we portrayed the emotions really well. But... I thought (the frame) was a little bit too cropped, too conservative maybe?"

While it was an open secret that Last Madame would be risque and raunchy, it came as a total surprise that Joanne went stark naked for the bed scene.

View this post on Instagram

[link in profile] It took me a long time to decide if I would go nude for our bed scene in Last Madame. A story set in a brothel in the 1930s, we can’t shy away from sex. The tension between my character and Inspector Mak began the moment we met and the flirting continued. It was bound to happen, it was just a matter of when and where. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ It was a big step for me as an actress to go bare in front of the production crew and my fellow actor. But I decided to do this because the context of the story and character motivations were fully justified. It wasn’t just about love-making, it was my character learning to love and trust again, and a transitional milestone for both our characters. I had full trust in my co-star @ijeffchou, respect for my director and confidence in the camera crew before saying yes to my EP Jean. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I was nervous of how it would look on screen because so many things could go wrong, but when I finally saw the EP’s cut, I was moved, and realised in that moment that I made the right decision. Because showing two bodies moving in unison captured the passions and inner conflict of the two characters so vividly, it pushed the show to a different level. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ You’re welcome @jeanthelionmum, now go search for Last Madame on Toggle’s homepage.

A post shared by Joanne Peh (@joannepeh) on

Taking to Instagram for the big reveal last week, the mother of two wrote: "It was a big step for me as an actress to go bare in front of the production crew and my fellow actor. But I decided to do this because the context of the story and character motivations were fully justified."

On the same day, Jeff disclosed on Instagram that filming the love scene for the first time was "nerve-racking" and made him feel "incredibly vulnerable". However, it was noted that his post was deleted and re-uploaded within the day.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Sept 29, the handsome actor explained that he had already chosen a more conservative image and even blurred out the edges but it was still flagged and removed because Instagram found it to be in violation of their policy.

Undeterred, he appealed against the decision but Instagram stood by it.

View this post on Instagram

Fear doesn’t exist anywhere except the mind - Dale Carnegie Nobody wants to have their most private moments exposed - least of all for it to be captured on film! My first time filming this intimate scene with @joannepeh was nerve-racking and I felt incredibly vulnerable. We needed a balance of making the scene look believable, but also respecting the cast and crew working on the project. Asking us to bare it all for the screen was a big deal - but we believed in the vision and wanted to take the story deeper to tell how two people could learn to love under impossible conditions. I preoccupied myself with workouts to stay in shape while juggling a busy filming schedule - in the end, it was my mindset that needed to be changed. Thank you to Joanne for your patience & trust, and I’m grateful to @ochrepictures for this opportunity to push me beyond my comfort zone and grow past my fears. [link in bio] Check out the link for the uncensored version 😉 #toohotforinsta Binge the rest of the show on Toggle now! https://bit.ly/2lHwd44 #lastmadame #togglelm #ochrepictures #catwalkasia #steamy #maturecontent

A post shared by Jeff 周家漢 (@ijeffchou) on

Friends who saw the post, however, texted him to ask if he had always been this bold. He told the Chinese daily: "I'm actually quite private and I rarely model in the nude."

He also had reservations about the role as he felt that he wasn't up to snuff: "At that time, I felt like I couldn't perform what was written on the script. I had to be naked and act like I was really enjoying it. It got me worried."

It was Joanne who gave him the confidence as she had faith in him and the team to get it right.

Jeff also told Shin Min that he initially found Joanne "fierce".

"While we may be lovers in the show, I actually didn't know her at all. I was even a little afraid because she's a very experienced actress and she looks fierce when she's not talking," he said.

Joanne and Jeff in Last Madame. PHOTO: Instagram/joannepeh

But after a month and a half of filming, the duo have become good friends and they're still in touch even after Jeff returned to Taiwan.

When asked what other roles he would like to play, Jeff expressed interest in playing a cop or a detective.

Will he film a nude scene again?

"If the role requires it and it's reasonable, I'll do it," he said.

ALSO READ: Last Madame actor Jeff Chou watched sex scenes on YouTube for research

bryanlim@asiaone.com

