K-drama Little Women partially filmed here but Singapore gets no love during media conference, still Kim Go-eun is hilarious

Just last month, K-drama fans in Singapore got a glimpse of some of their favourite stars in person, going out in throngs to Robinson Road to catch the filming of Little Women featuring Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-jun.

Some even went to the hotel that the actors stayed in to catch a close-up look at them, while a lucky fan living in a seafront condominium shared the 'surreal' experience of watching the pair film there.

For all the love we gave, sadly, our little red dot wasn't brought up in the one-hour press conference held this afternoon (Aug 29). There was no mention that the drama was partially filmed here nor did the cast share about their overseas filming — an event made rare because of the travel lockdowns and restrictions over the last two years because of Covid-19.

The mystery family drama follows three sisters who grew up in poverty but get involved in a case that leads them to fight against the richest and most influential family in South Korea.

Go-eun, who plays the oldest sister Oh In-joo, stole the show during the press conference and displayed moments of humour that left her cast members and director amused.

"The director said, 'You probably don't know what this genre is', because I had a lot of funny moments," she said about her propensity for being funny despite the serious plot, as director Kim Hee-won doubled over with laughter next to her.

The 31-year-old actress even vetoed Ha-jun's attempts to be funny, being "greedy" for once so she could be the only comic relief among her co-stars' more serious roles.

She said: "I'm the humorous type but Ha-jun wants to be humorous sometimes. I said no, this role is mine; you shouldn't be funny, I should be funny.

"I'm never the greedy type but here, I knew that I wanted to be the funny one."

Nam Ji-hyun, who plays the middle sister In-kyung, said she was unable to keep from laughing at Go-eun's antics while the cast were doing the initial script-reading.

"I was very nervous attempting the script-reading because I thought I was going to burst into laughter," Ji-hyun, 26, said. "I was seated right across from Go-eun and tried not to laugh but I couldn't hold it in."

In fact, Go-eun, Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hu, who plays the youngest sister In-hye, were all in agreement that the cast had great chemistry together and that the three actresses felt like they are already sisters.

As Ji-hu described her character's motivations, Go-eun couldn't help but exclaim: "This is my sister!"

Go-eun added: "When we were doing the script-reading, I thought we must have met before, because we already felt like sisters.

"So I felt that I just needed to play my part and everything would be alright."

Ji-hyun also said that the older 'sisters' felt a need to protect Ji-hu, who is only 19 and a former child actress taking on her first role as an adult in Little Women.

"Ji-hu is small and precious and it made everyone want to protect her," she said.

Ha-jun may have been left out of the banter between the 'sisters' but he good-naturedly said: "There was an empty seat here so I'm just filling it."

The 35-year-old himself remained tight-lipped about his enigmatic character Choi Do-il, noting that the character's calculating nature and strong convictions about money could leave audiences wondering about his intentions, especially with In-joo.

"I didn't intentionally try to confuse the audience on whether he's a good guy or bad guy," he admitted.

When asked about what aspect of the signature Ha-jun sexiness his character would show, he said: "This time my character is not flat-out sexy, but he's a mysterious kind of sexy."

You can watch Little Women on Netflix starting Sept 3.

drimac@asiaone.com