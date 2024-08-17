K-drama Marry My Husband couple Gong Min-jeung and Jang Jae-ho to get married in September

They acted as a married couple in the K-drama Marry My Husband and now they're getting married for real.

South Korean actress Gong Min-jeung announced the good news about herself and her co-star Jang Jae-ho in an Instagram post yesterday (Aug 16).

"Next month, in September, I will be having a small wedding with my closest friend in the world, Jang Jae-ho, attended by family and close friends," she wrote.

"He is a very precious person who made me laugh a lot and always warmly embraced me with unwavering kindness since I first met him as a friend, even before we starred in the drama Marry My Husband."

She added that Jae-ho, 38, was the one to make her believe that she "wanted to move forward with my life together rather than alone".

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-tm71FyY5U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Jae-ho also made an Instagram post, writing: "This coming September, I plan to spend the rest of my life with the person I love so much.

"I respect her both as a person and as an actor, and she is too good for me."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C-tobWhSFzP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Marry My Husband (2024) stars Park Min-young as cancer patient Kang Ji-won, who gets killed by her deadbeat husband Lee Yi-kyung (Park Min-hwan), who is having an affair with her best friend Jeong Su-min (Song Ha-yoon).

She wakes up 10 years in the past before she started dating Yi-kyung and wants to change her future by getting him to marry Su-min instead.

Min-jeung, 37, plays Ji-won's colleague Yang Ju-ran, married to Jae-ho's Lee Jae-won, who is unemployed.

ALSO READ: Ex-Fahrenheit member Calvin Chen and actress wife Joanne Tseng expecting first child