K-pop star Nayeon's stalker gets doxxed, will return to Germany

Karma sucks, as an obsessed German fan of Twice's Nayeon learnt recently.

Amid a frenzy of tweets spanning Jan 25 and Jan 26, the fan (who is known as Josh) claimed that "people are threatening my friends and family". It's unclear how his personal details were leaked but according to fansite Allkpop, his identity was exposed and "people found his family name".

Josh added in his tweets: "I want Nayeon to be happy. I feel heartbroken. I don't know her true opinion about me but maybe she wants me to go back to Germany. That's why I decided to go back to Germany now."

i want nayeon to be happy. i feel heartbroken. i don't know her true opinion about me but maybe she wants me to go back to germany.

나는 나연이가 행복했으면 좋겠어. 나는 가슴 아프고 슬프다. 나에 대한 그녀의 진짜 의견은 모르겠지만, 아마 그녀는 내가 독일로 돌아가길 원할지도 몰라. pic.twitter.com/YJoqIf3E0F — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) January 26, 2020

This came after he leaked the private telephone number of Twice member Chaeyoung. The 20-year-old K-pop star lashed out in an Instagram post on Sunday at "an inconsiderate and disrespectful person" who disclosed her phone number.

She wrote: "We’re at our limits to stay quiet and wait for you to stop. Due to the 11 digits that an inconsiderate and disrespectful person posted on the Internet, my phone is bombarded with calls and text messages and I’m going through some needless trouble.”

While Chaeyoung's post wasn't directed at Josh, he admitted that he was the one who leaked her number, and claimed that her message has incited fans to come after him. He subsequently apologised for his actions and asked her to take down the post, stating that he was "scared" after "getting a lot of threats".

He said that he "never wanted to bother anyone".

People are even threatening my friends & family now.

Can someone tell Chaeyoung that i am sorry and ask her if she could please delete the Twicetagram Message?

Please, i never wanted to bother anyone and i am sorry. — Josh1994 (@YoshTG) January 26, 2020

Prior to butting heads with Chaeyoung, Josh previously made headlines after proclaiming his love for Twice member Nayeon, and said that his mission was to tell her that they should tie the knot and move to Australia.

Josh also caused a "major disturbance" when he tried approaching Nayeon onboard a flight on Jan 3. Her management agency JYP Entertainment later said she experienced "discomfort and anxiety" as a result.

Consequently, the agency released a statement and spoke out against the "foreign stalker". They said that he was warned "numerous times" and they would take the "highest level of legal action against this case".

On Jan 8, the agency confirmed that they have pressed criminal charges and filed a restraining order against the "foreign stalker".

