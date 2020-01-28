K-pop star Nayeon's stalker gets doxxed, will return to Germany

Josh (left) said he will return to Germany and all he wanted is for Nayeon (right) to be happy.
PHOTO: YouTube/Josh1994, Instagram/Twicetagram
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

Karma sucks, as an obsessed German fan of Twice's Nayeon learnt recently. 

Amid a frenzy of tweets spanning Jan 25 and Jan 26, the fan (who is known as Josh) claimed that "people are threatening my friends and family". It's unclear how his personal details were leaked but according to fansite Allkpop, his identity was exposed and "people found his family name".

Josh added in his tweets: "I want Nayeon to be happy. I feel heartbroken. I don't know her true opinion about me but maybe she wants me to go back to Germany. That's why I decided to go back to Germany now."

This came after he leaked the private telephone number of Twice member Chaeyoung. The 20-year-old K-pop star lashed out in an Instagram post on Sunday at "an inconsiderate and disrespectful person" who disclosed her phone number.

She wrote: "We’re at our limits to stay quiet and wait for you to stop. Due to the 11 digits that an inconsiderate and disrespectful person posted on the Internet, my phone is bombarded with calls and text messages and I’m going through some needless trouble.”

아무 말 없이 물러 서주기를 바라며 때를 기다리기엔이젠 한계인 것 같습니다. ⠀ 아무 의미 없을수 도 있는 숫자 11개가 배려와 존중이 없는 한 사람을 통해 인터넷에 올라온 순간, 제 휴대폰은 온갖 전화와 문자로 도배되었고 제가 굳이 하지 않아도 될 수고를 겪고 있습니다. 이러한 문제들은 저 뿐만이 아니라 저희 소중한 멤버들, 저희 회사 다른 많은 아이돌 분들 까지도요. ⠀ 아무런 생각없이 그저 관심과 사랑이라고 포장하며 보내는 행동들과 연락들이 얼마나 많은 사람들에게 피로가 되고 불안이 되고 힘듬이 되어 가는지 조금이라도 생각 해보시길 부탁 드립니다. ⠀ 또한 그렇게 꽁꽁싸맨 포장들로 저희를 건강하고 올바르게 관심과 응원과 사랑을 보내주시는 팬분들 까지 욕되게 하진말아 주십시오. ⠀ 전 이러한 문제에 쉽게 흔들리는 사람이 아닙니다. 화를 억누르지 못해 글을 쓰는게 아닙니다. 따끔히 잘못 되었다는걸 정확히 알려주고 싶을 뿐입니다. 부끄러운 행동이라는 걸요. - 채영

While Chaeyoung's post wasn't directed at Josh, he admitted that he was the one who leaked her number, and claimed that her message has incited fans to come after him. He subsequently apologised for his actions and asked her to take down the post, stating that he was "scared" after "getting a lot of threats".

He said that he "never wanted to bother anyone".

Prior to butting heads with Chaeyoung, Josh previously made headlines after proclaiming his love for Twice member Nayeon, and said that his mission was to tell her that they should tie the knot and move to Australia.

ALSO READ: K-pop star Nayeon's mid-air stalker 'just wanted to confess love'

Josh also caused a "major disturbance" when he tried approaching Nayeon onboard a flight on Jan 3. Her management agency JYP Entertainment later said she experienced "discomfort and anxiety" as a result.

Consequently, the agency released a statement and spoke out against the "foreign stalker". They said that he was warned "numerous times" and they would take the "highest level of legal action against this case".

On Jan 8, the agency confirmed that they have pressed criminal charges and filed a restraining order against the "foreign stalker".

