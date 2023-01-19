Kanye West "did not tell" Kim Kardashian he was getting remarried.

The 45-year-old rapper was married to reality TV superstar Kim, 42, from 2014 until 2021 but reportedly failed to inform her that he had planned to tie the knot with Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony last week even though ultimately, she "doesn't care."

A source said: "Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony. She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought."

Kanye was first pictured with Bianca — who has worked as an architectural designer at his company Yeezy for several years — at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills earlier this week, and he was wearing a wedding ring, even though the marriage is not legally binding because the couple is yet to file a marriage certificate.

However, the insider went on to add that The Kardashians star — who has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with Kanye — is indifferent about her ex-husband's personal life as long as he continues to focus on his duties as a father.

The source told Hollywood Life: "Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.

Kim has known Bianca for several years, as Bianca started working with Kanye while he was still married to Kim. The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at."

