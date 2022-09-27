'I'll keep being myself': Newly crowned Miss Hong Kong Denice Lam doesn't fret being called 'nymphomaniac'

Her sex life laid bare, recent Miss Hong Kong winner Denice Lam isn't worried about letting the world know about the sexual encounters she's had in the past.

Denice, 27, was declared the winner of the Miss Hong Kong 2022 beauty pageant last Sunday (Sept 25) but her fame has brought her unsavoury remarks labelling her as a "nymphomaniac".

This is following her candid interview on talk show Abracadabra, where she described at length the more intimate moments of her sex life.

Said Denice during the show: "[Scorpio men] are not just handsome and tall, but they also have many moves and can last long.

"If you want to have a relationship with Scorpio men, it requires a lot of physical stamina. He will flip you around — I was light-headed and sweating profusely."

Adding that she's had five sexual partners, she also recalled an incident where a Pisces man lasted for around three seconds.

The man purportedly hugged her from behind and started rubbing on her before stating that he was done.

Her blunt anecdotes resulted in netizens flaring up and insulting her, even referring to her as a "nymphomaniac".

According to multiple media reports, Denice has responded to this uproar: "In this era, we don't need to be so secretive; relations between men and women are very common."

She added that previously, when she had one foot in the door of showbiz and was looking for opportunities to perform, she didn't expect to have such a big response.

"This has been a valuable lesson, but even so, I'll keep being myself in the future. As long as one is of a virtuous mind, it shouldn't matter what others say."

