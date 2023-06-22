Kelly Clarkson 'knew' her marriage was doomed

Kelly Clarkson "knew in her heart" her marriage was doomed.

The 41-year-old star was married to Brandon Blackstock between 2013 and 2021, and while the pair tried to save their relationship by attending counselling sessions, Kelly just had a feeling it wasn't going to work.

She told Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show: "I literally said to my therapist, and it wasn't even, honestly, we weren't even divorced. We weren't separated then.

"It was like, when we first started talking, it was marriage counselling. It was trying to make it work. 'We're trying to figure it out. I desperately want to make this happen,' but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to."

Kelly admitted she didn't want people telling her to not "worry" amid her divorce.

She added: "You're like, 'Shut up.' At the time, you're just like, 'I don't want to hear that. I don't want to hear the light at the end of the tunnel. I don't want to hear all the bumper stickers you're about to feed me.'

"It's just s****y, and that's where I'm at, and I don't want to go through it."

Kelly also recently admitted she "loves" attending therapy sessions.

She told ET Canada: "I've been regularly doing it. I do love it.

"I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties and… not just about the relationships, just in general, I'd never really done regular therapy or anything like that.

"Usually, honestly, writing is therapeutic for me and I have a really great group of friends, so I feel like I have a good, you know, listening party and like to bounce things off of thoughts and feelings or whatever. But it literally was a really good turning point for me.

"They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations and also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn't know anything but just knows what's happening in the now. And that was really helpful."

ALSO READ: Avril Lavigne reportedly splits from Tyga